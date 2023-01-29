Furman uses quick starts in each half to beat UNCG

UNC Greensboro spent Saturday night in first place all by itself in the Southern Conference. Furman joined the Spartans on Sunday, using jackrabbit starts at the beginning of each half to take a 69-57 victory.

With the win, the Paladins created a three-way tie for the top spot in the league at the start of the second half. Samford, which lost to Wofford on Saturday night, fell out of first place, relinquishing the spot to UNCG until Furman claimed its share at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Paladins (17-6, 8-2 SoCon) raced out to 12-2 scoring in the first and second halves. UNCG dug its way out of the first one and actually took a lead on two occasions. In the second half, the Spartans could only get the gap down to six.

“We just weren’t connected tonight,” UNCG coach Mike Jones said. “Right from the beginning, we made some defensive mistakes. Our intensity wasn’t quite there.

“We had some opportunities to really take the lead or tie the game and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunity. So that stopped some momentum and then the beginning of the second half, stopped the momentum and they were able to get out again and then we’re playing catch-up the rest of the game,” Jones said.

Furman raced out to a 14-3 lead in less than four minutes; it was at 12-2 that Jones called a timeout to break the momentum. The Spartans responded with a 16-5 run to tie the score on a driving layup by Daunte Treacy with 8:46 left in the half.

That comeback was due in part to a 1-for-8 shooting spell by the Paladins. They snapped out of it and built an eight-point lead, but UNCG made a second run and regained the lead at 32-31 on another Treacy drive at 2:06. Furman closed the half on a 6-1 surge for a 37-33 halftime lead.

Then came a 12-2 run. JP Pegues had seven of those points, and after a UNCG basket, added a 3-pointer with 15:35 to go for a 49-37 lead. Mohammed Abdulsalam, who scored a career-high 23 points before fouling out, scored on a layup at 6:32 to cut the gap to 56-50. Furman repelled the rally with a 10-2 spurt.

Furman Coach Bob Richey said the win boiled down in part to his team’s ability to focus against UNCG’s veteran team.

“We know they’re old, you know a lot of seniors and they’re very mature and we just had to stay focused in the possession,” Richey said, “And we did a pretty good job cleaning up the boards and the ability to come out and get in transition and play.”

Pegues led Furman with 17 points.

UNCG travels to Mercer on Thursday and to The Citadel next Saturday.