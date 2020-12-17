Greensboro College men fall to Appalachian State

BOONE — Matthew Brown led the way with 12 points in Greensboro College's 87-47 loss to Appalachian State on Friday.

Brown, who was 2 for 2 on 3-point attempts, also chalked up six rebounds. Greyson Collins chipped in with seven points and two rebounds. Gary Cassius led the Pride with seven rebounds.

Greensboro College trailed at the half, 46-25. It was 9 for 29 from the floor, 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line.

In the second half, the Mountaineers limited the Pride to just two points over the first 9:45 and pushed their lead to 63-27.

Greensboro to 25.5 percent (13-of-51 percent) shooting, including a 4-of-22 (18.2 percent) clip in the second half.

Appalachian State was led by Gregory Donovan, who scored a game-high 18 points.

Greensboro College fell to 1-3, while Appalachian State improved to5-2.

Greensboro College has a quick turnaround, as it will visit N.C. A&T on Friday. The Aggies lead the all-time series 7-0.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.