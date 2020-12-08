Greensboro College men unable to keep up with VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. — Matthew Brown led the way with 14 points as the Greensboro College men's basketball team fell to the Keydets of VMI on Tuesday 100-65.

VMI improved to 3-2, while Greensboro College fell to 0-3.

The Pride fell behind early on Tuesday as the Keydets connected on their first nine shots from the field, including five 3-pointers.

Seven minutes into the first half, VMI was up 21-7 before Greensboro College went on a 9-3 run. Greyson Collins scored five points before Kevon Meertins capped the burst with a jumper from inside the 3-point line.

But the Pride struggled to get anything going offensively for the rest of the first half and went into the halftime break trailing 55-28.

VMI went on to lead by as many as 42 points in the second half, but Greensboro closed out the final 1:09 of the game on a 7-0 run to fall by the 35-point margin. Joshua McQuinn and Carlos Machuca both had 3-pointers on Greensboro's final two possessions.

Meertins finished with nine points and a team-leading four rebounds, while Keyshawn Dorsey and Collins scored seven points each.

The Pride men will return to action at 1 p.m. Thursday when they host the Lions of Piedmont College in their home opener. Live action can be followed on www.greensborocollegesports.com.