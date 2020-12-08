Greensboro College men unable to keep up with VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. — Matthew Brown led the way with 14 points as the Greensboro College men's basketball team fell to the Keydets of VMI on Tuesday 100-65.
VMI improved to 3-2, while Greensboro College fell to 0-3.
The Pride fell behind early on Tuesday as the Keydets connected on their first nine shots from the field, including five 3-pointers.
Seven minutes into the first half, VMI was up 21-7 before Greensboro College went on a 9-3 run. Greyson Collins scored five points before Kevon Meertins capped the burst with a jumper from inside the 3-point line.
But the Pride struggled to get anything going offensively for the rest of the first half and went into the halftime break trailing 55-28.
VMI went on to lead by as many as 42 points in the second half, but Greensboro closed out the final 1:09 of the game on a 7-0 run to fall by the 35-point margin. Joshua McQuinn and Carlos Machuca both had 3-pointers on Greensboro's final two possessions.
Meertins finished with nine points and a team-leading four rebounds, while Keyshawn Dorsey and Collins scored seven points each.
The Pride men will return to action at 1 p.m. Thursday when they host the Lions of Piedmont College in their home opener. Live action can be followed on www.greensborocollegesports.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!