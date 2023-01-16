Greensboro's Mason sets school record with 11 3-pointers

With encouragement from her teammates, support from her family and watching film of own her play to break out of a slump, Karli Mason put her name in the Greensboro College record book with a long-distance shooting spree.

The senior from Monroe set a record with 11 3-point baskets in 23 attempts as the Pride beat William Peace University 107-71 on Saturday. She was four 3-pointers shy of the NCAA Division III record of 15 set by Michelle Jones of William Patterson in 1991. The performance atoned for a stretch of cold shooting for Mason, who missed all four 3-pointers she tried against N.C. Wesleyan, and an 0-for-6 outing against Brevard. She was 2 for 9 against Salem, so Mason was due for a slump-busting game.

“I actually watched a lot of film. The past two games, I couldn’t hit a three to save my life,” Mason said. “And my coach told me I needed to watch film, and I told her I didn’t want to because I felt like that was the reason I was in my slump because I watched my misses and my makes.”

Mason, who finished with 35 points, watched the film anyway, but chose to focus on the shots she hit instead of those she missed.

“I just think seeing myself make threes and make shots that I know I can make just gave me more confidence going into the game,” she said. “It’s crazy because last year, before we played this exact school, I was in a slump same time last year and came out of it.”

Her teammates chipped in with being a support system to help Mason regain her touch.

“Actually, the practice before our game, I had my teammates stay with me and they shot with me for probably like 30 or 45 minutes. They didn’t have to do that,” she said. “They shot it with me as well. So, I just have a great team. My team is awesome.”

But despite watching the film and help from the teammates, Mason was still unsure what would happen against William Peace because her warmups were a little discouraging.

“I wasn’t hitting anything,” she said. “I was like ‘Dang, this might be one of those games where I’m not hitting again. But then I hit that first three and I was like ‘OK, here we go.’”

The teammates who helped her in practice carried that over to the game, getting Mason the ball to take her shot. Even Head Coach Heather Macy was designing play to get Mason her shot, she said.

From the stands, Mason’s parents, Keith and Kristi, and brother, Keegan, witnessed the performance. After the game, they huddled in an impromptu celebration. It meant a little more since Keith Mason coaches basketball at Sun Valley High School and Keegan plays for him.

“It was a great feeling to come over to your family after you’ve done something so amazing,” she said.

Mason also pointed to Ethan Williams, the team’s athletic trainer who she said is more like an assistant coach.

“If we need help after hours, he stays with us as long as we need,” she said. “He’s played such a big, big role.”

The Pride (14-2, 9-0 USA South), will go for a 12th straight win when it plays Mary Baldwin in a road contest on Wednesday. Mason can’t ensure there’s another record-setting performance in her, and if she doesn’t, she’s fine. Her mindset isn’t locked on scoring.

“I know this is probably going to sound so crazy, but I love the system more than I love scoring,” she said. “So, if I don’t score them all and my teammates do, that is so cool.”