Growing up in Goldsboro, Greensboro Day senior Jaydon Young averaged 25.9 points per game as a freshman at Wayne Christian. There, lessons of time and sacrifice have intertwined with a move to a new school, commitment to Virginia Tech and another chance at the Bengals’ 12th championship.

The son of Victor Young, his mom, Treesha made sure the youngster had a basketball in his crib, while his father, a Mount Olive College standout, played professionally overseas. However, after a tryout with the G League, Victor decided to end his hoop pursuits in exchange for being with family.

Exposed to the sport, the current Bengals star played at the Goldsboro Boys and Girls Club, but highlighted backyard games at his paternal grandmother Lisa Young’s house with kids in the neighborhood. She established Mrs. Lisa’s Home Daycare in September 1996 and is remembered for impact on her community’s children as well as a strong devotion to her family.

“My grandma, she was next to perfect in my eyes,” Jaydon said. “She never really made any mistakes to me. It was always positivity. She was always trying to make sure that everybody else was OK, never really worried about herself. As I grew up, I just saw her strive to be a great person to everybody. I never really saw her mad, sad or anything.”

Particularly tight, it hit hard when she was diagnosed with and eventually died from cancer in June 2018 at the age of 55.

Meanwhile, in the 2017-18 season as an eighth grader, Jaydon averaged 12.4 points for Wayne Christian at the high school varsity level. With then-teammate Jamal King receiving college attention, many schools were able to see Jaydon at the same time.

Already on the recruiting radar, Jaydon’s freshman campaign included 10 games of 30-plus points, with 20-plus in 16 of the 23 games. He shot 42.2 percent from 3-point range and 70.3 from inside the arc.

Seemingly thriving, many mid-majors were interested, including Winthrop, who before he had transferred to Greensboro Day, gave Jaydon his first of about 15 offers he now has. On3 lists the back-to-back HAECO Invitational MVP as the No. 6 overall 2023 prospect in North Carolina.

While in Goldsboro, the first-year freshman suffered a knee injury, struggled academically and was dealing with his grandmother’s death.

Victor thought it might be best for his oldest child to broaden his horizons beyond the town he grew up in. Playing for the prestigious CP3 AAU team, overseen by NBA star Chris Paul, well-wired coach Randy Pulley knew about the Bengals program, prompting the Young family to look into the option that also meant a move for the family of five children.

Upon transferring, Jaydon re-classed to better position himself academically. Going from the tiny Christian school to the bigger city, he described it as a “cultural shock,” although he felt like his social personality helped acclimate quickly. Educationally, he felt like Wayne Christian helped him as a “Christian athlete,” considering its Bible-based curriculum, but non-sectarian private school Greensboro Day has provided him with more teachers relative to students and appreciates the collaborative, goal-oriented environment.

“It’s like the teachers are willing to help, the students are willing to help,” he said. “Like you can go to anybody and they’ll help you out. And then it’s just really a family environment. Everybody is buying into one big goal, everybody wants to go to college, everybody has the same dreams and goals, really.”

As a basketball player, the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder came with raw scoring ability but didn’t arrive as “the guy.” Since 2019, 15 Bengals have played collegiately including 4-star NC State signee Cam Hayes, who is now playing at LSU.

However, an injury to current Wofford guard Carson McCorkle made room for the second-year freshman, who made an impression with a 3-point shot and a dunk in transition. A starter since then, Jaydon said he hadn’t focused on defense much before then but learned the nuances of covering a man while also being aware of where the ball is, in addition to rebound positioning and controlling the pace of the game.

Jaydon said prior to GDS, the natural talent “never studied film at all” but now asks coaches for the tape after every single game. Rather than seeing the good plays and posting highlights, the star player’s detail-oriented approach analyzes the nuances of the game. In one instance, a close look at his reaction after another person’s shot, his team down about 20 points, early in his career revealed an area of improvement.

“I think my teammate had taken a bad shot or something like that and I kind of dropped my shoulders down, like ‘What are you doing?’” Jaydon recalled. “And it kind of just showed me, ‘Just tell him that it’s alright,’ move on to the next play, just keep playing, really.

“Body language can tell a lot about what you are thinking. And I feel like my teammate would have seen that. It would have kind of dropped his confidence a little bit.”

During his time at GDS, Jaydon has maintained downhill driving and 3-point shooting yet has sacrificed stats for the team. In his first season there, his points dipped to 9.2 per game from 11.8.

Last season as a junior, he repeated PTAC Co-Player of the year and was voted HSXtra.com Player of the Year for non-NCHSAA schools, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Beyond the numbers, he was tasked with switching to point guard because of teammate's injury while defending the opposition’s toughest assignments.

Jaydon Young's lessons of sacrifice mix with a move to a new school, Virginia Tech and the 2023 tournament.

While leadership has been shared at the program, the team has leaned more on his killer instinct as a senior.

On the road to the school’s 21st NCISAA state finals appearance, the Bengals were down by eight points vs. 7-seed High Point Christian with 40 seconds remaining in overtime in the playoff quarterfinals.

After his score, he stole an inbound pass on the way to another. And with 8.8 seconds, the two-time All-State selection hit a pull-up fast break three to go ahead late to win 59-58.

In Tuesday’s 30-27 semifinal win over No. 3 seed Gaston Christian, he scored 21 of their points.

The No. 2 seed Bengals (29-5) face No. 1 seed Concord Academy (31-6) 5 p.m. Saturday at Forsyth Country Day. The program has an NCISAA-record 11 boys state championships and had a stretch of four in five seasons going back to 2019.

Greensboro Day has been coached by Freddy Johnson since 1977. Under the Grimsley graduate, the Bengals enter Saturday with a 1,165-315 mark, making him the winningest high school basketball coach in North Carolina history. It participated in Dick’s Sporting Goods Nationals in 2015 and 2017. This weekend, it could be the first for one of its greatest players.

“I’ve been fortunate; I’ve had a lot of good players, but the thing about Jayden is he knows when he needs to carry the team and when he needs to distribute the basketball to his teammates,” Johnson said. “And that is what he has become really good at.”