Jim Boone, whose coaching has led multiple teams into NCAA postseason play over a nearly 25-year span, was named on Tuesday as the new men's basketball coach at Greensboro College.

School president Lawrence Czarda and Athletics Director Kim Strable announced the hiring in a news release.

"Greensboro College is fortunate to have attracted one of the most respected and successful basketball coaches in the country, whose history as a program-builder is well documented,” Czarda said. “Extraordinary coaches tend to be extraordinary teachers and leaders and we know Coach Boone's reputation in this regard is broadly recognized."

Boone, 64, said his goal is to restore the Pride, much like he has done at other schools throughout his career.

“We are committed to being bold, to being aggressive, and to being different in our relentless efforts to restore the pride and integrity to the GC basketball program," Boone said. "We’re going to outwork our competition, we’re going to create an edge with our passion, toughness, servanthood and unity.

Boone is the fifth winningest coach among active coaches in NCAA Division II. He has coached seven teams over 37 years, collecting 602 wins. He's also among the top 30 all-time for wins. He has taken his teams to 12 NCAA tournaments, including six Sweet Sixteen appearances and two Final Fours.

Boone coached for four years at Arkansas-Fort Smith. He spent seven seasons as the head coach at Delta State, guiding the 2018-19 Statesmen to a 19-12 record, a 12-8 Gulf South Conference record and the conference tournament title for the third time and a 17th appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament.

Before Delta State, he spent the 2011-12 season as head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan, guiding the Bobcats to a school-record 22 wins and the program’s first ever NCAA Division II regional tournament. After that, Boone took over at California University of Pennsylvania, where over the next 10 years, Boone compiled a 228-71 record. While leading the Vulcans, Boone’s 1992 team won 31 games and earned a No. 1 ranking. Boone also added two NCAA DII Final Four appearances, six regular season conference titles and six trips to the NCAA tournament.

At Robert Morris, Boone rebuilt the Division I program and led it to the NEC championship game in 2000. His combined NEC record of 25-13 produced two of the best seasons in Colonials history. From there, he worked on lifting the profile of Eastern Michigan, where in five seasons he quadrupled the program’s wins total and set several EMU attendance records.

He left EMU after the 2005 season for Tusculum College, another NCAA Division II school and a member of the South Atlantic Conference. In 2009, the Pioneers won a school-record 20 games and then made its second-ever trip to the NCAA tournament. He still holds the school record for conference wins over a four-year period at Tusculum.

Boone was a four-year letterman at West Virginia State College, getting his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1981, graduating cum laude. He followed that with a master’s in business administration from the University of Kentucky in 1982 with a concentration in marketing.