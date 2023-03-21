BLACKSBURG — When the Virginia Tech women's basketball team won the ACC Tournament, the Hokies had a long, jubilant celebration on the Greensboro Coliseum court.

But when the Hokies beat South Dakota State at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the Hokies didn't linger on the court to celebrate.

That's because this tournament isn't over.

"We know it's not the end of the road," Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, a former Northwest Guilford star, said on Sunday after the win. "Winning the (ACC Tournament) championship was settled — that was a huge goal of ours. Now, Sweet 16 was a goal, but we really feel like we can go farther. So we're going to keep focus.

"But we're still very happy. I think we were exhausted also — personally, at least."

The Hokies did let loose in the locker room after the game.

"A little water-spraying, a little dancing," said junior point guard Georgia Amoore. "That's the metaphor — there's still a lot of dancing to do."

The top-seeded Hokies (29-4) are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

"I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of the team and the program. This season's about making history," said forward Taylor Soule, a Boston College graduate transfer in her first season at Tech. "This is just the start."

The Hokies will play in the Sweet 16 at either 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Seattle.

"I'm just super excited for us as a program, as a team," said fifth-year senior guard Kayana Traylor, a Purdue transfer in her second season at Tech. "We're not satisfied. We don't want to just go and be like, 'Oh, we made it to the Sweet 16.’ We want to go and compete and win a couple more games."

Senior guard Cayla King, another former Northwest Guilford standout, said she was in a daze in the final seconds of Sunday's 72-60 win.

"I don't think it's going to actually settle in until maybe we're in Seattle," she said.

Why was this the team that finally made it back to the Sweet 16?

"Because we're a whole bunch of hoopers who are disciplined and want to compete and have a lot to prove," Soule said. "So we're going to go out there and play our hearts out and win basketball games."

"Our chemistry is just unmatched," Traylor said. "It's better than any team I've been a part of. We just play for one another."

Tech beat No. 9 seed South Dakota State in the second round Sunday after squashing No. 16 seed Chattanooga 58-33 in the first round at Cassell Coliseum two nights earlier.

"It's just made all the hard work worth it," King said of making the Sweet 16. "Especially since, nothing against it, but (with) the transfer portal, people going to different schools, it's kind of nice to just have been here my whole four years … and to get this done with all the people I've been working with.

"Finally, all the puzzle pieces (were) put together. We have had some great additions. … We all just put our heads down and wanted this one common goal."

The team's top reserve, junior-college transfer D'asia Gregg, is a fifth-year senior who is in her third season at Tech.

"We play for each other," Gregg said. "We play connected. We're connected off the court, on the court."

Tech coach Kenny Brooks has a simpler reason why the Hokies have won a school-record 29 games this year.

"We're good," he said. "Elizabeth is an All-American. Georgia's an (honorable mention) All-American. Taylor Soule got us over the hump with her play, her unselfishness. Kayana Traylor, what she sacrificed to be a part of this program (after being an All-Big Ten second-team pick at Purdue). Cayla King has been a staple in what we've been doing. D'asia Gregg. We're a good basketball team and we're starting to put it together. A lot of unselfishness.

"Liz doesn't care about her stats; she just wants to win. I texted her (Saturday night) and I apologized for not getting her more involved in the Chattanooga game, but I didn't want to run some of the plays we were going to run tonight. And she says, 'Coach, I don't care. I just want to win. It doesn't matter if I score at all, I just want to win.’ And when your leading scorer, your All-American says that, you've got a pretty … special group."

The Hokies have won 13 straight games since their Jan. 13 loss at Duke.

"We didn't panic (after that loss)," Brooks said. "We knew how good we could be. And from that point on, they've had a different look in their eye."

Brooks was named Monday one of four finalists for the Naismith women's basketball coach of the year award, along with South Carolina's Dawn Staley, Indiana's Teri Moren and Utah's Lynne Roberts.

His team's Sweet 16 berth and first ACC Tournament crown are the latest accomplishments for Tech athletics. Last year the men's basketball team won the ACC tournament for the first time, while the baseball and softball teams made the NCAA Super Regionals. Tech swept the ACC men's and women's indoor track and field titles last month. The wresting team finished ninth at the NCAAs last weekend, while the women's soccer team made the NCAAs last fall. The men's swimming and diving team is ranked No. 11.

"We have so many wonderful programs," Brooks said. "So when we can come out and we can do our part, it's very gratifying because this fan base is loyal. And to be able to give back to them, … it's special."