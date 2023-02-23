Six seniors played their last home game for UNC Greensboro on Thursday, and they made their final appearance at the Greensboro Coliseum memorable.

Keyshaun Langley scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Spartans to a 71-52 victory over Western Carolina. The Spartans (20-10, 14-3 SoCon) remain tied with Furman for second place in the Southern Conference; both are one game behind Samford going into the last weekend of the regular season.

Langley hit 9 of 15 field goal attempts, including a 6-for-8 night from 3-point range. His teammates were 2-for-12 on 3s.

Western Carolina (16-14, 9-8 SoCon) is alone in fourth place.

The victory gave Coach Mike Jones his first 20-win season at UNCG and is the sixth time in his career that he has won 20 games or more in a season. Jones can match his personal record for victories in a season when the Spartans play ETSU on Saturday to end the regular season.

UNCG chased down the Catamounts after they had run up an 18-9 lead on a 3-pointer by Vonterius Woolbright with 13:51 left before halftime. A 13-2 run ensued with Langley scoring eight of the points and giving the Spartans a 22-20 lead at 9:22.

Three lead changes followed, but two free throws by Joryam Saizonou with 2:22 left before the break helped UNCG take a 31-30 lead.

Tyzhaun Claude's layup early in the second half let Western Carolina tie the score at 39. Bas Leyte, another of the six seniors, got a layup to break the tie and spark an 11-0 run that Leyte capped with another layup with 13:47 to play.

The Catamounts staged one more rally and shaved the deficit down to 53-49 with 8:27 to go, but a 10-1 run settled the contest. UNCG has now won 14 games by double digits this season.

Keondre Kennedy was the only other Spartan in double figures with 14.

Tre Jackson led Western Carolina with 17 points, and Claude scored 16 on 8 of 11 shooting.

With UNCG currently tied for second, the Spartans are in position to play a quarterfinal game in the SoCon tournament on Saturday evening. The exact seeding will determine when.