It’s Duke-Carolina weekend, and the opening act was a nail-biter.

A 6-0 run by the second-seeded Blue Devils completed a second-half comeback, and two free throws by Shayeanne Day-Wilson in the final 30 seconds gave Duke a 44-40 victory over the seventh-seeded Tar Heels in Friday’s quarterfinals of the ACC women’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Duke was to face either Virginia Tech or Miami in Saturday’s semifinals. Their game wasn’t over by press time.

Before the men got to create their own excitement on Saturday in Chapel Hill, their counterparts took their game down to the wire. The women played just days after North Carolina beat Duke 45-41. Another defensive battle followed, and Duke won despite shooting 32% from the field and committing 19 turnovers. North Carolina’s shooting was worse — 24.2%, including 2-for-16 in the fourth quarter. It was all the result of defense from both teams that had players searching for room to shoot or picking themselves off the floor after scrambles for loose balls.

With the score tied at 40, Elizabeth Balogun hit both ends of a two-shot foul with 1:58 to go. Day-Wilson’s free throws came on separate trips to the line. She hit the back end of a two-shot foul with 30.4 seconds left, and repeated that with three seconds left for Duke (25-5).

“I thought in the critical moments of the game, we executed just a little bit better and were able to make one or two more plays. That’s how these games go,” said Duke coach Kara Lawson. “It comes down to the end. You’ve seen it all across our league all year. You see it all across the country if you’re sitting there watching all these games. It just comes down to the end.

“We made one or two more plays. I don’t remember most of them, to be honest with you,” Lawson added. “I’ll watch a little bit of it, but I’m just proud how we stuck with it, and we just kept fighting. We missed a lot of easy stuff, but we didn’t let that get us down. We just stayed with it.”

North Carolina (21-10) didn’t lack for chances to win, but the Tar Heels missed their last seven shots. Among the misses was a 3-pointer by Deja Kelly from the left wing. After Duke failed to corral the rebound, Eva Hodgson got the ball to the right of the top of the 3-point arc, but she missed as well. Kennedy Todd-Williams had her chance to tie the score at 43, but her 3-pointer from in front of the Tar Heel bench was blocked by Reigan Richardson.

“I like a lot of the looks that we had, and we just weren’t able to finish them,” said North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart. “Two really good teams, and a great basketball game today, and you never want to be the one that loses, but somehow it’s not really fair someone has got to lose these games.”

Duke tied the score at 34 in the third quarter on a Mia Heide layup at 1:04, but Alyssa Astby’s fade-away jumper put Carolina on top at the 43-second mark. There were three ties in the fourth quarter before Duke could get ahead and stay there.

A dogged Carolina defense made life difficult for the Duke offense in the first two quarters. The Blue Devils got a layup from Vanessa De Jesus at 4:36 in the first quarter. The next basket came from Kennedy Brown with 8:23 left before halftime. After that, Duke got only three more baskets for the rest of the second quarter . The Blue Devils went 8-for-26, including 4-for-15 in the second quarter, and they never shot a free throw. It didn’t help that they committed 13 turnovers. Yet, they never let North Carolina get away.

Duke exerted its own type of pressure on the Tar Heels, and it created a four-minute scoring drought in the first quarter, but when Carolina’s Paulina Paris hit a 3-pointer, Duke led by only 9-8 at the end of the quarter. The Tar Heels followed up with a 14-6 run which helped build a 24-19 lead at the half.