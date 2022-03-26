Love's big shots lift Carolina past UCLA, into Elite Eight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Love hit game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers 37 seconds apart and North Carolina moved within a victory of its 21st Final Four, beating UCLA 73-66 on Friday night in a March Madness matchup of power programs.
North Carolina's Caleb Love gets a hug after North Carolina won a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
Love, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 30 points, including six 3s and two game-clinching free throws with 7.8 seconds left. He scored 27 of Carolina's 45 points in the second half, including one stretch of 10 straight that kept the Tar Heels (27-9) in the game.
North Carolina's next game is Sunday against Saint Peter's in a first-of-its-kind 8-vs.-15 matchup in the Elite Eight. The 15th-seeded Peacocks topped Purdue 67-64 earlier in the evening.
Nobody stood out more than Love, who was held to five points in last week's win over Baylor, but managed one point more than that during the decisive 37 seconds. His go-ahead 3 came with 1:03 left and marked the last of 14 lead changes in the game that was also tied eight times.
North Carolina's Caleb Love (2) goes up for a shot past UCLA's Jules Bernard (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
Fourth-seeded UCLA (27-8) fell two wins short of its 20th Final Four. Last year's season ended on a shot from near half court by Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs. This time, Love did in the Bruins, who got 16 points from Jules Bernard and 15 from Tyger Campbell.
In their second-round win over Baylor, the Tar Heels squandered a 25-point lead only to pull things together and pull out the game in overtime.
That game got dicey once Brady Manek got tossed for throwing an inadvertent elbow. Manek played all but two minutes in this one and finished with 13 points.
PHOTOS: North Carolina 73, UCLA 66
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Caleb Love, left, and Leaky Black hug after North Carolina won a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Armando Bacot reacts after North Carolina won a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Tyger Campbell, bottom, cannot get a shot past North Carolina's Brady Manek during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Caleb Love gets a hug after North Carolina won a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Jules Bernard, left, reacts after UCLA lost a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Tyger Campbell, left, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. react after UCLA lost a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Puff Johnson, left, battles for a loose ball against UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., center, and Tyger Campbell during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Puff Johnson, center, battles for a loose ball with UCLA's Johnny Juzang, left, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Caleb Love (2) goes up for a shot past UCLA's Jules Bernard (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Johnny Juzang, from left, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell battle for a loose ball with North Carolina's Puff Johnson, second from left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Caleb Love, right, goes up for shot against UCLA's Jules Bernard during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Caleb Love, right, tries to get past UCLA's Jules Bernard during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Jaylen Clark, center, goes up for a shot between North Carolina's Brady Manek, left, and Leaky Black during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) goes up for a rebound with UCLA's Jules Bernard (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Caleb Love (2) goes up for a shot past UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) and Jules Bernard (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Jules Bernard reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Brady Manek, left, and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. battle for the ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Cody Riley reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
North Carolina's Hubert Davis reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. dunks during the second half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA's Cody Riley, center, goes up for a shot against North Carolina's Armando Bacot during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP
NCAA North Carolina UCLA Basketball
Matt Rourke - staff, AP
