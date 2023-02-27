Michael Bolten doesn’t watch film to prepare for opponents for the Smith High School girls basketball team, and he won’t change that approach even if his next playoff game is against undefeated No. 1 seed West Rowan, who hasn’t won a game by less than 23 points this season.

Instead the Lady Eagles will focus on what has gotten the team to only its third regional appearance and first since 2000: "D-free" culture and 84 feet of intensity.

A Smith graduate, Bolten, a three-sport letterman, was a senior player on the 1995 boys state finalist squad coached by Reggie Peace. Learning from his mentor and father, Greg Neal, a coach at Warnersville Recreation Center, he began his own coaching career collecting titles at various Greensboro recreation centers.

Coaching the Triad All-Stars and Carolina Clutch AAU programs, he started with school ball at Triad Math & Science. In his second year as middle school girls coach, a team with all-honor roll students went undefeated. Moving up to high school varsity, his unit reached the conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Smith girls program went 0-58, 0-29 in conference in three seasons from 2019-2021. Going to a summer league game, Bolten didn’t like what he saw from his alma-mater, but even further, realized the disrespect that other teams took towards his alma-mater.

“I watched teams toy and play around with Smith girls and as I watched, they would be winning by 40 or 50 points and still pressing the girls (on defense),” Bolten recalled. “At the end of the day, we are coaching student-athletes. It’s about the kids and I’m not degrading anyone, but I found that not amusing, ‘This is not right.’ “So that was really the reason why I took over.”

Bolten became coach that school year after a meeting with principal Melvin Marshall and athletic director Chris Lassiter. Rebuilding a program, his younger sister Dinah Neal, the team MVP as a senior at Barton College, joined forces.

As a coach, Bolten’s first steps were establishing the principles that his father inspired in him. A “no quitting” culture meant teaching every player on the roster “one through 15” with the same attention. Whether it’s the star player or a scout-teamer at the very bottom, the coach keeps them interested, keeps them involved.

“One through 15 of my players, if a player comes to me and says they want to learn more, I will open the gym up for them any day of the week except for Sundays,” the coach said. “I will stay over after practice to help you with your shot, your dribbling, whatever you need. I want all who play for me to succeed.”

However, there is one coaching rule that he said has kept three players off the court.

“If you do not have a 3.0 (grade point average), you will go to a study hall every day during practice until you get your 3.0 up and then you can play.

“…D-free (a term coined by his father) is what we are teaching over here at Smith,” continued Bolten. “Not D-I, D-II, D-III colleges, D-free, a free education.”

With the help of Smith staff members, including teacher Nequai DeCosta, who operates the study halls, students have been able to balance the grind of basketball with the academic performance.

In the classroom, Eagles are flying with senior center Zoë Davis having a 4.0 GPA, junior guard Azaria Scott a 4.3, senior power forward Gabrielle Burch and junior guard Arianna Morales having 4.5s. Graduating this spring, Burch said she plans to be an engineering student at North Carolina A&T.

Beyond school activities, Bolten holds everyone accountable.

“I would say that coach Bolten has had a great impact on my life because you could walk in somewhere and say something or do something you are not supposed to, all you would hear is coach talking about, ‘If you want to do that, would you want to get caught?’” said junior small forward Azahreya Drayton-Gill.

On the court, a hard-nosed group brought effort, notably on defense from baseline to baseline, or as he calls it, “84 feet of hell.”

“What that phrase means is pressuring the ball, the full court, the whole entire game, playing intensely with aggression of defense and on offense,” Scott said.

With that mentality, Smith’s win over Page to open the 2021-22 season was its first victory in 61 games. Despite a setback against Grimsley the next day, the Eagles soared to the most wins in program history with a 27-3 record. A 56-54 home loss to Enka after a late turnover only made the chip on the Eagles’ shoulder more defined.

During summer league, Neal wrote “We’ve got to get bigger, faster, stronger together” on the team wall.

Returning all five starters, it has gone 25-2 this season, with its only losses to NCHSAA 2A three-seed Salisbury, 49-41, and 1A two-seed Bishop McGuinness, 45-39, in games that Bolten said were closer than they might seem. McGuinness will face No. 3 seed Cherokee in its own regional semifinal Tuesday.

Bolten called junior Morgan Smith his “coach on the floor,” a “prize as a point guard,” who leads the team, along with Davis and Drayton-Gill, at 14.5 points per game, while also averaging four steals. Davis, who has received college interest, also averages 6.5 rebounds, while Drayton Gill brings in 8.5 a game. Epitomizing the 84-feet theme, Scott sets the tone with 4.5 steals.

Entering Tuesday, the dominance of West Rowan (28-0) places them as the favorite; they're winning by an average of 46.8 points per game. But that is something Smith is used to. With two more wins, the Eagles could reach their first regional final since 1984.

“So before, we would think, ‘Who we playing?’ and ‘Who do they have?,’ ‘How good are they?’” Scott said. “But with coach, for the years I’ve been with him, we’ve never walked into a game and known our opponents, known anything about them, honestly.

“We know what we can come in and do, how we come to play and what we are about to do on the court," she said, "so it’s never a problem as to who we are about to play, who we are going against, what coach they have or which players they have because we know what we have and we know how hard we work …”