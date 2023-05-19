Nick Scarborough, a High Point police officer who became the winningest coach in the history of Southwest Guilford girls basketball, has resigned, the school announced on Thursday.

Scarborough said Thursday that he had sent his letter of resignation about three weeks ago, but wanted to have the opportunity to talk to the team first before the decision was made public. Southwest had its award ceremony on Tuesday and the coach informed the girls about his future on Wednesday.

“My family has sacrificed a great deal over the years in order for me to live out some of my dreams and things with basketball, so I know for sure the interim is going to be giving back to them,” Scarborough said. “I have a senior (Troy) and a junior (Tyler) in high school. My senior is graduating this year, going off to college. I have a daughter (Autumn) that is in the fifth grade going to middle school, so as of right now, my focus is just to spend time with those kids and my wife (Chantille) and just give back to them because they have been great. They have been super supportive and they have stood behind me all the way…”

Athletics director Brindon Christman thanked Scarborough for his work.

“We are so grateful of coach Scarborough and his family’s commitment to excellence and the relationships that he has built with our student-athletes,” said Christman. “Coach Scarborough has spent countless hours not only teaching basketball but mentoring and guiding our youth into quality young adults.”

Christman said that the search for the school's 12th coach begins immediately and asked interested candidates send resumes to him.

In 10 seasons, Scarborough compiled a 175-89 record, which includes an appearance in the semifinals in 2016 and regular-season conference titles in 2014 and 2018. During that span, the team never missed the playoffs and had a winning record in all but one of those seasons.

A Durham native, Scarborough played point guard for two years at Livingstone College in Salisbury. After that, he thought he was done with the game. He became a school resource officer at Welborn Middle School, where staff members found out about his playing past and convinced him to coach.

In 2010, good friend and fellow High Point officer Duane Willis, a former girls coach at Southwest, asked Scarborough if he would be interested in the Southwest junior varsity position.

“He (Willis) has been a longtime friend and we worked together,” Scarborough recalled. “When the JV job came open at Southwest in 2010, he was the one that actually came to me and said, ‘Hey, are you interested in coaching?’ At that point, I was at Welborn Middle School coaching and we had a lot of fun there and been good, but it was an opportunity to go up a level and see something different.

“He brought that to my attention and said that he could put me in contact with the right people if I was interested. I was and the rest is history.”

From 2010 through 2013, Scarborough worked under coach Jessica Bryan, whose girls varsity teams went 74-15 in those three seasons. In 2011, the NCHSAA 4A Cowgirls went 30-2 and won their first state championship since it won back-to-back 2A titles in 1984 and 1985.

“Working under Jessica Bryan was amazing,” Scarborough said. “She was a great person, first and foremost and also a great basketball coach. The relationships she had with the kids were just amazing and I took a lot away from that. She also understood x’s and o’s very well, but I think the biggest thing that I took from her that has been so helpful over the years is just her organization. She was the most organized coach I had ever been around at any level, when it comes to optimizing time during practice and how much time to spend here and there and just overall organization.”

During Scarborough's tenure, his standout players included Lashonda Monk, who became the first player to earn American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year twice and set East Carolina single-season and career steals records. Guard Lauren Carter was 2018 Piedmont Triad 3A Conference Player of the Year before playing for Campbell, Morehead State and Appalachian State.

The 2023 team went 16-12 and finished third in Metro 4A Conference regular season play, with key departing seniors being forward Laila Bush and guard Sa’Mya McCullough. Rising senior Ally Guglielmo returns next season.

“I would say that my proudest accomplishment would probably have to be seeing kids graduate every June,” Scarborough said. “I have seniors that come through the program each year and a lot of times, these are kids that come to me from their freshman year on and just seeing them grow throughout that time and then getting to June and going to graduation and being able to meet them outside when they come out and share that moment with them, that’s special to me.”