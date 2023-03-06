The North Carolina Coaches Association released its all-district Teams and awards for the 2022-23 boys and girls basketball teams Monday.

The teams and awards were voted on by members of each of its 12 districts within the state. For each district, a player of the year was also chosen.

Here is a list of Piedmont Triad area selections.

BOYS

District 6

First Team: Kendre Harrison, Fr. (Reidsville); Dionte Neal, Fr. (Reidsville); Makel Smith, Jr. (Morehead)

District 7

First Team: Will Gray, Sr., Player of the Year (East Forsyth); Shamarius Peterkin, So. (Mount Tabor); Zacch Wiggins, So. (Grimsley); Gage Lattimore, Jr. (Smith); Markquan Gilbert, Sr. (Smith)

Second Team: Kobe Parker, Sr. (Ragsdale); Jamias Ferere, Jr. (Southern Guilford); Jucqarie Love, Jr. (Southern Guilford); DJ Jackson, Sr. (Andrews); Jamison Graves, Sr. (Bishop McGuinness)

Third Team: Tre McNeil, Sr. (Dudley); Jamarian Peterkin, Sr. (Mount Tabor); Jacari Brim, So. (East Forsyth); Giovanni Nannucci, Sr. (Southeast Guilford); Arkimus Baskerville, Sr. (West Forsyth)

District 8

Third Team: Max Van Weerdhuizen, Fr. (Oak Grove)

GIRLS

District 6

Second Team: Kiera Perkins, Sr. (Reidsville)

Third Team: Faith Robertson, Sr. (McMichael); Chaya Tatum, Sr. (McMichael)

District 7

First Team: Jasmine Harris, Jr., Player of the Year (Northern Guilford); La’Niya Simes, Sr. (East Forsyth); Jadyn Newsome, Sr. (Northern Guilford); Adelaide Jernigan, So. (Bishop McGuinness); Candice Williams, Jr. (Page)

Second Team: Maslyn Mosbacher, Jr. (Northern Guilford); Shaymiah Bailey, So. (Walkertown); Madison Young, Sr. (Northwest Guilford); Christina Young, Sr. (Parkland); Zoe Davis, Sr. (Smith)

Third Team: Emma Pendleton, Sr. (Reagan); Raniyah Hocutt, Sr. (Reynolds); Tia Bryant, Fr. (Southeast Guilford); Ava Hairston, Jr. (Mount Tabor)

District 8

Second Team: Zaire Jones, Sr. (Oak Grove)

Third Team: Trista Charles, So. (Oak Grove); Lette Michael, Sr. (North Davidson)