Seventh-seeded North Carolina, which came into the 70th ACC Tournament searching for answers, found a few against 10th-seeded Boston College on Wednesday night in the second round.

The Tar Heels (20-11) beat the Eagles 85-61 to advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face second-seeded Virginia at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 22 points and R.J. Davis had 18 with Armando Bacot and Pete Nance scoring 10 each. Bacot suffered a leg injury with under five minutes to go in the half, but started the second half and didn’t appear hobbled as he played 18 minutes overall.

Coach Hubert Davis of the Tar Heels couldn’t help but look at the stat sheet and marvel at the assists on their 34 baskets.

“The thing that I'm focusing on was the 16 assists,” Davis said. “When we're sharing the basketball and it's good to great, it doesn't surprise me that the ball goes in.”

Hubert Davis said the extra passes set up the open shots, especially from 3-point range.

“I really felt like the passing was really good tonight,” Davis said. “We were just going good to great the entire night, and that led us to shooting high-percentage shots.”

Five minutes into the second half, Love hit a long 3-pointer and the Tar Heels' lead had swelled to 55-31 and Coach Earl Grant of the Eagles was forced to use a timeout.

When the game got to the under 15-minute point in the second half, the Tar Heels were up 58-31. It was the biggest lead in an ACC game all season for the Tar Heels. They hit 9 of their first 15 3-point attempts for a sizzling 60%.

Love said he liked the way the Tar Heels were focused for the entire game.

“Coach always tells us to push the pace and run our offense with pace,” Love said. “I feel like we did that well tonight as far as pitching ahead and getting a lot of draft screens. Our defense is our best offense, so when we do good defensive stops, get steals, we can get out there in transition and we can run, and that just makes our offense so much easier.”

The Tar Heels headed into the ACC Tournament 3-3 in their past six games.

The Tar Heels, the preseason top-ranked team in the country, have struggled with consistency. All of that seemed to go away in the Greensboro Coliseum, where they are 43-20 in the ACC Tournament. They haven’t won the ACC Tournament title here since Bill Guthridge was their coach in 1998.

The Tar Heels will likely need to win the ACC Tournament to gain the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

“I was just trying to win the game,” Love said of the sense of urgency to reach the NCAA Tournament. “And all the other stuff, it wasn't needed.”

In the first half, the Tar Heels jumped out to an 18-10 lead and with 9:22 left thanks to some quality ball movement on offense. The Eagles played mostly man to man but R.J. Davis did a nice job of getting in the middle of the defense and creating for his teammates.

Davis hit a 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the first half to stretch the lead to 33-16. The Tar Heels were shooting 63% after Davis’ basket as they hit 12 of their first 19 shots and were 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

A little later in the half, Davis banked in a deep 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 points.

There was a scare for Tar Heels with less than five minutes left in the half when Bacot hobbled off the floor. He was favoring his left leg and, after sitting on the bench for a few seconds, hobbled back to the locker room.

The Tar Heels led 43-16 at halftime shooting 50% for the first 20 minutes and forcing the Eagles into seven turnovers.

As the Tar Heels returned for warm-ups to start the second half, Bacot came out and didn’t appear to favor the leg as he started the second half.

“He was hobbling a little bit in the second half,” Hubert Davis said. “And then I asked him, ‘Are you OK, and he said ‘I feel really good.’”

Davis said that his plan was to keep him in there for a while and then take him out for good.

“I tried to keep him there as long as possible,” Davis said, “and then took him out so he could be done for the night.”

Bacot wasn’t made available to media after the game, but answered a few questions through the ACC media relations department.

“I just took a wrong step and I rolled (the left ankle) a little bit but I’m going to be fine,” he said.

Bacot probably could have sat out the second half and the Tar Heels would have gotten the job done, but Bacot wanted to play.

“I mean, it was a must win,” Bacot said. “I didn’t want to leave it out there with them to have a chance to come back so, I told the coaches, I told Doug (Halverson), I told Jonas (Sahratian), I give them a good four to six minutes to just give us a bump, and then, we ended up coming out, getting a good enough lead to where I could sit out.”