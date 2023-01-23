NW Guilford's Kitley sets Virginia Tech record in win

Former Northwest Guilford standout Elizabeth Kitley now holds Virginia Tech's all-time record for field goals after she led the 12th-ranked Hokies to a 74-57 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday.

Kitley, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior, was 12-of-15 from the floor and added 12 rebounds for the Hokies. She now has 704 field goals, breaking the mark of of 694, set by Tere Williams from 1997-2001.

"It's really cool," said Kitley, the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. "I had, honestly, no idea until I saw it flashing in Cassell (on the video board) last game that I needed however-many baskets. It doesn't really sink in, … but I think once I finish playing and I leave here it's going to be really nice to look back and know that I left my mark."

The latest accompiishment adds Kitley's name to another line in the Virginia Tech record book. She already holds the record for most 30-point games (4), and is the only women's player in school history to score 40 points in a game. She also holds the school record for career field-goal accuracy with 55 percent.

Kitley, who ranks second on Virginia Tech's all-time rebounding list, needs one more rebound to reach 1,000 for her career. She is fourth on the Hokies career scoring list with 1,747 points and needs only 137 more points to break former teammate Aisha Sheppard's record of 1,883 points.