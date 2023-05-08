The NCHSAA and the NCISAA each have released their postseason softball brackets.

The NCHSAA begins its playoffs with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 12, the third round on May 16 and the fourth round on May 14. Regionals take place on May 22-27 and state championships take place June 2-3.

NCISAA playoffs start with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the quarterfinals on May 12-13. The semifinals are on May 16 and the finals are on May 19-20.

NCHSAA

First Round

4A

No. 5 East Forsyth vs. No. 28 Reagan

No. 12 West Forsyth vs. No. 21 Weddington

No. 13 Davie County vs. No. 20 Porter Ridge

No. 4 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 29 Southwest Guilford

No. 14 Northern Guilford vs. No. 19 Independence

No. 10 South Caldwell vs. No. 23 Page

3A

No. 13 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 20 Eastern Guilford

No. 7 Rockingham County vs. No. 26 North Iredell

No. 10 North Davidson vs. No. 23 South Rowan

No. 15 Southern Guilford vs. No. 18 Kings Mountain

No. 2 Oak Grove vs. No. 31 Hibriten

2A

No. 1 McMichael vs. No. 32 North Wilkes

No. 14 Morehead vs. No. 19 Chase

No. 10 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 23 Walkertown

1A

No. 1 South Stokes vs. No. 32 Cornerstone Charter

No. 8 Bethany Community vs. No. 25 Hayesville

No. 3 Robbinsville vs. NC Leadership

NCISAA

4A

Second Round: No. 8 Cary Academy vs. Wesleyan Christian

3A

Quarterfinals: No. 1 High Point Christian vs. No. 8 Gaston Christian