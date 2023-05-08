The NCHSAA and the NCISAA each have released their postseason softball brackets.
The NCHSAA begins its playoffs with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 12, the third round on May 16 and the fourth round on May 14. Regionals take place on May 22-27 and state championships take place June 2-3.
NCISAA playoffs start with the first round on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the quarterfinals on May 12-13. The semifinals are on May 16 and the finals are on May 19-20.
NCHSAA
First Round
4A
No. 5 East Forsyth vs. No. 28 Reagan
No. 12 West Forsyth vs. No. 21 Weddington
No. 13 Davie County vs. No. 20 Porter Ridge
No. 4 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 29 Southwest Guilford
No. 14 Northern Guilford vs. No. 19 Independence
No. 10 South Caldwell vs. No. 23 Page
3A
No. 13 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 20 Eastern Guilford
No. 7 Rockingham County vs. No. 26 North Iredell
No. 10 North Davidson vs. No. 23 South Rowan
No. 15 Southern Guilford vs. No. 18 Kings Mountain
No. 2 Oak Grove vs. No. 31 Hibriten
2A
No. 1 McMichael vs. No. 32 North Wilkes
No. 14 Morehead vs. No. 19 Chase
No. 10 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 23 Walkertown
1A
No. 1 South Stokes vs. No. 32 Cornerstone Charter
No. 8 Bethany Community vs. No. 25 Hayesville
No. 3 Robbinsville vs. NC Leadership
NCISAA
4A
Second Round: No. 8 Cary Academy vs. Wesleyan Christian
3A
Quarterfinals: No. 1 High Point Christian vs. No. 8 Gaston Christian
