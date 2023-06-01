Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Beneath his 6-foot, 9-inch frame, Bam Adebayo is a humble hero hoping to break through with the Miami Heat in this year’s NBA Finals.

“He is completely selfless,” said Brandon Clifford, his coach at High Point Christian who now coaches at Caldwell. “He comes from humble beginnings and he has never forgotten that. Even as a high school star, he always took time to invest in people and get to know people. The greatest thing about him is that he hasn’t changed. No amount of money, no amount of fame, he has never changed and he is just a kind-spirited person. He cares about those around him and he still hangs out with his high school teammates.”

On Thursday, Miami begins its best-of-seven series with the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets. Game one is scheduled for Denver at 8:30 p.m.

Clifford said his first impression of Adebayo was a more reserved kid that got comfortable on campus, opened up and was a “goofball” who could “make a joke about anything,” yet was “absolutely 100% bought-in” when it came to joining the team and his work ethic. The coach added that Adebayo is an ultra-competitor but brought the balance of having fun with the coach and having an intense approach to the game.

“He was always respectful of his coaches, always respectful of his teachers, just a completely positive addition to have on a high school campus,” Clifford said. “As high-profile as he was, people were looking for reasons to think it was a bad idea or whatever and he never gave anyone a reason. He was tremendous addition to that community and it was a fun ride.”

During that 2015-16 season, High Point Christian went 24-6, losing in the NCISAA 3A state championship game as the No. 3 seed to No. 1 Providence Day, who had future NBA players Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics and Devon Dotson, along with Trey Wertz, who played collegiately at Notre Dame.

Clifford has coached several high school players who have gone on to play professionally, but he said Adebayo was the most sure-fire prospect he had been around. The coach went as far as saying that he remembers Adebayo could have been picked No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, if not for the “one and done” rule. Clifford, who was a Dallas Mavericks player development staffer from between 2016 and 2017 now says Adebayo definitely could have been drafted in the top three.

Drafted No. 14 overall in 2017, there are thoughts about how his talent may have been underestimated compared to his actual career performance. Clifford believes it could have been the result of being a back-to-the-basket post man at Kentucky as opposed to the more favorable style of facing the basket.

Adebayo had moments of greatness in his first two years in the league, but soared as a key contributor on the Heat’s 2020 NBA Finals team. That season, he made his first All-Star game, leading the Heat in rebounds (10.2) while being second on the team in points (15.9) and assists (5.1).

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the third-year player had 32 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists in the deciding 125-113 Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics. However a third-quarter shoulder injury in Game 1 of the NBA Finals forced him to miss action as the team ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

This season, Adebayo averaged 20.4 points, second on the Heat, and led the team with 9.2 rebounds in his second All-Star campaign. While Miami dropped from 53-29 last year to 44-38 this season, it was the second No. 8 seed to reach the Finals and the first since the 1999 New York Knicks .

After getting ahead 3-0 in the series, the Celtics rallied to force a Game 7, but Miami won, 103-84, to avenge last season’s conference finals defeat.

“Obviously, he was a talented basketball player but the quality of his character and who he was as a teammate and as a student at the school and just the impact that he was able to have on that community, if anybody deserves the type of success that he is having, it would be him,” the coach said.