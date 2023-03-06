Within 12 hours on Saturday, two Greensboro men's college basketball teams were sent home after first-round losses in their respective tournaments.

Sixth-seeded Wofford pulled off the first shocker of the Southern Conference tournament when it took a 67-66 victory over UNC Greensboro in the quarterfinals in Asheville. Earlier in the day, No. 10 seed Stony Brook beat seventh-seeded North Carolina A&T, 76-61, in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in Washington.

Keondre Kennedy converted two free throws after he was fouled driving to the basket, giving the Spartans (20-12) a 64-63 lead with 25.5 seconds to play. B.J. Mack countered for the Terriers with a one-hand shot in the paint to put the Terriers ahead with 9.5 seconds to go. Mack made contact with Mikeal Brown-Jones, knocking him to the floor, but no foul was called.

Daunte Treacy hit a contested 10-foot jumper with 3.6 seconds to go, and the Spartans were back on top. After a timeout, Wofford passed the ball to midcourt and called another timeout with 2.8 seconds left. On the inbounds pass from the baseline, Mack took the ball, maneuvered around Muhammad Abdulsalam and scored just ahead of the buzzer, handing UNCG its second straight one-point loss. The Spartans lost, 63-62, to ETSU in their regular-season finale.

Kennedy had 26 points, hitting nine of his 13 field goal tries. Treacy added 13 and Brown-Jones hit all five shots he took and finished with 11.

The Aggies struggled throughout February, and those woes followed them into their inaugural CAA tournament. The Red Wolves were also in their first CAA tourney, and seized the moment.

There were some signs of hope for A&T in the first half. The Aggies opened the game on a 14-0 run, going 6-for-10 from the floor, with redshirt freshman Duncan Powell scoring six points and sophomore guard Kam Wood scoring five over the game's first six minutes. The Red Wolves retaliated with a 17-3 run over the next six minutes to tie the game at 17 on a Frankie Policelli 3-pointer. A&T held a 31-28 lead at the break.

Stony Brook opened the second half on a 9-1 run to take a 37-32 lead. Demetric Horton's short jumper cut the deficit to 37-34 at 17:16, but the Red Wolves would post a 14-4 SBU run to give the Red Wolves a 51-38 lead with 11:42 to play. A&T got no closer than 12 points.

Woods scored 25, reserve Tyrese Elliott had 11 and Duncan Powell scored 10. Marcus Watson went 2-for-14 from the field and had eight points.

A&T (13-19) opened conference play with a 6-4 record, but it shot only 38.3 percent from the field and averaged 68.3 points in seven games in February. The team went 2-5 in the month, including a loss to what was at the time a one-win Monmouth team.