Second-half surge leads Aggies past Drexel

On the night that North Carolina A&T hosted its annual "Fight for Literacy" game, the Aggies took Drexel to school in the second half.

Looking to reverse its luck at home in the Colonial Athletic Association, A&T rode a hot touch in the final 20 minutes to stop the Dragons, 68-55, on Thursday night.

“Club Corbett” hasn’t had a lot to celebrate in this inaugural season in the CAA. The Aggies (11-12, 6-4 CAA) entered the game against the Dragons with a 1-3 record at home. On the other hand, A&T is 4-1 in CAA road games.

To break the slide, the Aggies went 16-for-27 in the final 20 minutes, including a huge scoring run that turned a large deficit into an insurmountable advantage. It led to the team's fifth win in its last six games.

"It was a tale of two halves," A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert said. "We had a good defensive effort and we rebounded the ball well in the first half, but we couldn't score. Our defensive effort ramped up a little bit in the second half, limiting them to one shot. From there, we were able to push the tempo."

In the CAA, A&T has overcome a 13-point halftime deficit to win at Hofstra, an 11-point first-half gap to win at Elon and a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Stony Brook. Drexel joins the list.

Coming home after beating William & Mary last weekend, it looked in the first half as if the Aggies would suffer more heartache at Corbett. The Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) took a 31-19 halftime lead after a 3-pointer by Lamar Oden Jr. with 33 seconds left before the break.

Drexel held the edge despite hitting 33 percent from the field. A&T was even colder on an 8-for-32 performance.

But the teams would reverse roles in the second half and the Aggies would reap the benefit of the change, starting with a 30-4 run highlighted by a 3-point play by Marcus Watson with 12:25 to play. The lead ballooned to 20 before reaching the final score.

"He's on fire," Shumpert said of Watson. "He hit some big-time shots to ignite that big run we had that enabled us to get out to a 20-point lead."

Watson had a game-high 22 points to lead the Aggies on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and 4-for-4 from the line. Watson has now made 13 straight free throws.

Demetric Horton finished with 16, Kam Woods had 11 and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, and Austin Johnson added 10.

Justin Moore and Coletrane Washington had 14 apiece for Drexel, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

A&T hosts Monmouth on Saturday, while Drexel stays in the Triad area to play Elon, also on Saturday.