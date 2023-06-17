WINSTON-SALEM — Steve Forbes, the outgoing and personable head basketball coach at Wake Forest, doesn’t get mad off the court too often.

He wasn't in a good mood on Friday morning, when he released a statement through Zoom about the “disrespect” shown by Bobi Klintman’s agent.

Klintman, who had a solid season with the Demon Deacons as a freshman and is just 20 years old, declared for the NBA Draft with the option of coming back to Wake Forest if his draft status wasn’t to his liking.

According to Forbes, however, Klintman’s agents didn’t properly present that option to Klintman.

“I felt for quite some time the disrespectful behavior Bobi Klintman’s agent showed toward me, my staff, and Wake Forest University was something our fans and college coaches need to be needed to be aware of," Forbes said in his Zoom conference on Friday.

Klintman is represented by Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management. Tellem, who couldn't be reached for comment, is in charge of international NBA recruiting for Excel and is based in Los Angeles.

Klintman ultimately withdrew from the NBA Draft but instead of going back to Wake Forest, or even entering the transfer portal, he signed to play professionally in the National Basketball League in Australia to enhance his position for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Klintman, from Sweden, is a 6-foot-10 shooter who played in 33 games last season averaging 20 minutes per game for the Demon Deacons. He started five games, averaged 5.3 points per game and shot 37% from 3-pointer range making 28 of 76. Overall, he shot 40% and also averaged 4.5 rebounds.

When it became apparent that Forbes and his staff weren't getting all the information from Klintman’s agents, Forbes said it was hard to follow.

“I've discussed this situation with several of my peers in college basketball, with agents in the United States and all over the world, and with NBA personnel to get their advice regarding what took place with Bobby and his agent,” Forbes said. “In addition, I shared the situation with the head coaches and (athletics directors) at the ACC meeting in May after we were told that Bobby was not going to return to Wake Forest.”

Forbes said that he told the ACC ADs and coaches about the poor experience he had with Tellem.

“I was very upfront and transparent when I spoke to the coaches about the disingenuous façade of this agent signing (Klintman) to a (Name, Image and Likeness) deal with no intentions of helping him generate any NIL income," Forbes said. "Instead, his only intention was to control Bobi's draft decision and shop him to other college coaches to negotiate an NIL package.”

Forbes said that when the agents wanted Klintman to leave school in April to start working out in Los Angeles, Forbes said it wouldn’t be possible because of Klintman’s class schedule.

“I told his agent that Bobi could train full time with their trainers as soon as he finished classes, and final exams in first week of May,” Forbes said. “This was unacceptable to his agent. And he continued to vehemently argue with me during the entire phone conversation. His agent had the nerve to tell me I was hurting Bobi's chances to get drafted.”

Forbes said that thanks to the work of academic counselor Jane Caldwell, a senior associate athletic director for student-athlete services, Klintman did finish his class work by the end of April and did leave Wake Forest in good academic standing.

“His agent also told me that Wake Forest was not an athletic friendly institution,” Forbes said, “because Bobi could not leave school like other players or other big time programs around the country.”

Forbes said Klintman would have been eligible if he would have returned to Wake Forest.

During the spring, Forbes said he heard from Klintman on several occasions but that Klintman never discussed what was going on.

“Before Bobi left for L.A. he met with me in my office and he told me that he wanted to test the NBA Draft process, but planned on returning to Wake Forest if he wasn't a guaranteed first-round pick," Forbes said. "He was excited about our team and his progress he had made during spring workouts.”

Forbes went to say that at one point Jason Shay, an assistant coach, went to Los Angeles for one of Klintman’s workouts in May to show support for Klintman. But once Shay arrived in Los Angeles, the agents wouldn't allow Shay to see Klintman in the workouts, according to Forbes.

“His agent was entirely deceitful during the entire time in L.A., and did everything he could do to not allow (Shay) to visit with Bobi, which was ridiculous,” Forbes said. “Because Coach Shay was only there to be supportive. Heck, we sent Bobi shoes for his workouts..."

Shay finally got to meet Klintman after the workouts in Los Angeles, and that’s when the agents let Shay know that Klintman wasn't coming back to Wake Forest.

“They met at a Starbucks and his agent and another agent who works for the agency told Coach Shay that Bobi was not going to return to Wake Forest if he didn't get drafted in the first round and instead was going to play in Australia," Forbes said.

Forbes said he and his staff did reach out to Klintman’s mother during this process.

“We reached out to her several times, but it just didn't go well,” Forbes said.

During his 20-minute or so news conference via Zoom, Forbes also wished Klintman well in his professional career.

"At the end of the day, I hope this decision works for Bobi, because he has the most at stake in this,” Forbes said. “He is an absolutely wonderful young man and everyone on my staff loved having him in our program."