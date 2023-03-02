N.C. State glided and North Carolina grinded to victories on Thursday in the ACC women's basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The seventh-seeded Tar Heels took a 68-58 victory over 10th-seed Clemson in the third of four games. In the preceding game, eighth-seeded N.C. State pounded ninth-seeded Syracuse 83-58. North Carolina advanced to Friday's quarterfinals against second seeded Duke, a game set for 6 p.m. The Wolfpack meets top-seeded Notre Dame at 2 p.m. The Blue Devils and Irish will be playing for the first time in the tournament after earning double-byes.

Clemson stayed within striking distance of North Carolina thanks to Amari Robinson, who scored 13 of her team's 19 points in the first quarter. Robinson hit two free throws with 25 seconds left in the first quarter to draw the Tigers to 23-19, but a free throw by Teonni Key with six seconds left the Tar Heels up by five.

Robinson scored the first four points of the second quarter, but picked up her third foul with 5:23 left before halftime and the Tigers trailing 31-26. North Carolina (21-9) took a 40-32 lead to the break. The Tar Heels committed three turnovers and went without a basket for the final 2:22 of the third quarter, yet held onto a 53-46 lead in the face of Clemson's intense and more physical defensive pressure.

"I think that was more ... like they had to turn up some intensity if they wanted to keep staying in the game," said Alyssa Ustby, who led North Carolina with 15 points. "So I think that's where that more aggressiveness and chippiness kind of come in, but we are ready and we were expecting that because last time we played Clemson, it was also a physical game. So, we knew that coming in and we're just prepared for it."

The pressure didn't get Clemson (17-15) any closer than eight points in the final 10 minutes.

Deja Kelly had 14, Eva Hodgson added 13 and Kennedy Todd-Williams got 12 for North Carolina.

Robinson finished with 27 points and was the only Tiger in double figures.

Jakia Turner Brown and Camille Hobby scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double-figures as No. 8 seed N.C. State ran off from ninth-seeded Syracuse for an 83-58 victory in the second game of the afternoon session.

Dyaisha Fair sank a 3-pointer with 3:41 left in the second quarter, drawing the Orange to 26-24. The Wolfpack held off Syracuse with a 6-2 run to take a 32-26 lead into the locker room.

Trailing 55-44 at the end of three quarters, things got worse for Syracuse. It endured a 3-for-18 effort in the fourth quarter, missing nine of the 10 3-pointers it tried. N.C. State opened the period on an 11-2 run and put the game out of reach.

River Baldwin had 14 for the Wolfpack (20-10). Aziaha James and Madison Hayes had 10 apiece. Baldwin and Brown-Turner tied for game-high with seven rebounds apiece, something N.C. State coach Wes Moore emphasized before the game.

"Syracuse has been really hot. They're playing well. I think they're a legitimate NCAA team," Moore said. "There were certain things we knew we had to do well against them. One of them was try to keep them off the boards and do a good job there, and I thought for the most part, we got that done.

The Wolfpack plays top-seeded Notre Dame on Friday at 2 p.m.

"We played them last time and we beat them at home," Hayes said. "It's hard to beat a team a second time, and they're a great team, so we have to come out ready to go. We can't come out slow this game. We've got to be ready to go the whole game and give it 110 percent. As long as we do that, I think we'll be fine."

Four players scored in double-figures for Syracuse (18-12), but it struggled throughout. Teisha Hyman led with 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Georgia Woolley scored 14 despite shooting 5-of-13, and Fair and Dariuna Lewis scored 11 each on a combined 9-for-24.

Syracuse coach Felicia Leggette-Jack said she hoped there would still be a postseason spot available for her team, and warned they would be a handful for the next opponent.

"We learned a lot tonight, believe that. But we're not defined by losing because ... we don't have losers on this team. In order to stay in what we did, we are winners, and we learned a horrible lesson on not being able to score and defense," Leggette-Jack said. "But guess what? Given an opportunity to play again, I just don't want to be the team that's going to play us next."