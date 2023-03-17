Xavier was drowning against 14th-seeded Kennesaw State on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

But a lifeline was offered by the Musketeers’ defense as they battled back to pull off a 72-67 win to advance to Sunday’s second round.

Down 13 midway through the second half the Owls, playing in their first NCAA Tournament since moving to Division I in 2006, went cold from the field — suffering through a nearly six-minute scoring drought.

That gave the Musketeers an opening they went through without hesitation.

“We’re fortunate,” said Coach Sean Miller of Xavier. “This game could have gone either way. I think everybody up here on the podium knows that we have to be better on Sunday than we were today, but really grateful to still be in the tournament.”

Xavier advances to Sunday’s second round where it will play Pittsburgh.

Jerome Hunter led the Musketeers with 24 points, five rebounds and a steal and Souley Boum came to the rescue on offense in the second half with 17 points and five rebounds. Colby Jones had 12 points and six rebounds with four assists and Jack Nunge added 10 points and 11 re-bounds.

The six-minute drought by the Owls (2 of 15 shooting in the final 10 minutes) swung the momentum to the Musketeers, who shot 44% in the second half and were 13 of 17 at the foul line.

“We didn't really change much, and that's oftentimes the story,” Miller said. “We just did what we do better. I just thought that Jack protected the rim his last play of the game. The block was maybe the most significant defensive play in the game.”

The other side of it was the pesky Owls making life miserable through the first 30 minutes of the game.

Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim watched his team’s free-flowing offense give them a 61-48 lead with ten minutes to go. But then that movement stopped as point guard Terrell Burden, all 5 foot 10 of him, tried in vain to drive to the basket trying to create anything.

It was Burden’s late drive with the Owls down one, in which his layup attempt was blocked by Nunge and the Musketeers got the ball and were fouled. They made both free throws that helped seal the deal.

The Owls caught a bad break with 18.3 seconds left and the game tied when Chris Youngblood was called for a questionable foul on a short jumper from Colby Jones. When Jones hit one of two free throws the Musketeers had the lead and held on by making free throws the rest of the way.

Moments after the game, Abdur-Rahim and his team met at midcourt, then Abdur-Rahim walked over to the where most of the Kennesaw State fans were seated and told them all to keep their heads up.

“That's just the game, man,” Abur-Rahim said about having the 13-point lead. “Basketball is a game of runs. In March you're not playing a bad team, right?

“We did some things early on both ends of the court that helped build that 13-point lead, but if anybody in that building, you know, thought that was going to be how the game stayed, you hadn't watched much bas-ketball in March, and you probably haven't watched much basketball in general.”

Burden’s last drive late in the game with the Owls down one was a designed play.

“We didn't get the result we wanted, but that was a great play on I think it was Nunge,” Burden said. “It was a great play by him to meet me at the rim.

“Although it didn't end the way I would have liked it to end, it's a learning experience for me, and I take it as an opportunity for next time because it's going to be another moment where I can get another chance to drive to the paint, and the next time hopefully I learn from my mistakes, and I execute.”

Burden and Chris Youngblood each scored 14 points for the Owls and Spencer Rodgers added 10 points with Demond Robinson having eight points and eight rebounds. Robinson’s jumper with two minutes to go gave the Owls a one-point lead but that was the last time they would lead the rest of the way.

Pitt has little trouble with Iowa State

Pittsburgh, which had to win a play-in game to get to the Big Dance, had little trouble in Friday’s second game beating sixth-seeded Iowa State 59-41

The 11th-seeded Panthers felt right at home after being in the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum last week.

Nelly Cummings led the Panthers and Coach Jeff Capel with 13 points and Jamarius Burton added 11 points with Greg Elliott chipping in with 10 points.

The Hawkeyes fell behind early and shot just 22% for the game.

The Panthers will now take on Xavier in Sunday’s second round.