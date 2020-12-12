UNC Asheville men defeat High Point

ASHEVILLE — The High Point University men's basketball team dropped a road game to UNC Asheville, 80-67 in the Big South Conference opener for The Panthers on Saturday.

Lydell Elmore led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points. John-Michael Wright followed with 16, while Emmanuel Izunabor put together his third straight double-digit performance with 12.

High Point fell to 1-3, 0-1 in the Big South. UNC Asheville improved to 2-2, 1-0.

It was a quick start for Elmore who had six of the Panthers' first nine points in the first four minutes of the game.

High Point made a run heading into halftime, powered by the freshman Jaden House off of the bench.

UNC Asheville led at the half 45-34, and Elmore led HPU in scoring at the half with 11.

The Panthers also started the second half with quick scoring. Wright scored four quick points to pull the Bulldogs' lead down to seven at 45-38 less than a minute into the second half.

After the under twelve media timeout UNC Asheville was able to extend its lead to 19.

High Point will stay in Asheville and face the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m.