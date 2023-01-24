UNC Greensboro home stand continues with VMI

UNC Greensboro (13-8, 7-1 SoCon) plays the third game of its four-game homestand on Wednesday at 7 p.m., when it hosts VMI (5-16, 0-8 SoCon), which has yet to win a game in the Southern Conference this season.

THE STANDINGS: The Spartans, at 7-1, are one game behind unbeaten SoCon leader Samford. Furman, which lost to UNCG in overtime earlier in the month, is a game out of second. VMI has lost all eight SoCon games it’s played, dropping four each at home and on the road. The Keydets are also mired in a 10-game losing streak.

THE SERIES: UNCG and VMI are meeting for the 33rd time. The Spartans have won 22 of the previous meetings, which date to 1978. The schools split last season’s games; the Keydets took a 76-65 victory in Greensboro, while UNCG claimed a 72-56 win in Lexington, Va. UNCG won the last game 72-57, two weeks ago on VMI’s home court.

THE STATISTICS: The Spartans are the seventh best offensive team in the Southern Conference at 70.9 points per game. In sixth place is VMI, at 71.6 points. There is a disparity in scoring defense, however. While UNCG is tops in the league allowing 63.9 points per game, VMI is at the bottom, giving up 75.1 points per game. However, the Keydets are the best 3-point shooting team in the SoCon, hitting 37.8 percent of its long-range shots, compared with 34.7 percent for UNCG.

KEYDET KOLLAPSE: VMI’s latest loss was a 60-52 Southern Conference loss at home to The Citadel. The Keydets took an early nine-point lead and held the Bulldogs to 20 percent field goal shooting as well as forcing nine turnovers in the first half to take a 23-14 edge. A 17-3 run by The Citadel gave it a 48-42 lead at 7:25. The Bulldogs held off a VMI comeback in the final two minutes, hitting their last eight free throws to cap a 17-for-17 day at the line.

SHARP-SHOOTING SPARTANS: UNCG has two of the best shooters in the Southern Conference helping to lead the attack. Mikeal Brown-Jones is third in the league in field goal percentage, hitting 58.3 percent of his shots. He hit five of his six tries in the 59-48 victory over Mercer last Saturday. Brown-Jones had a game-high 17 points. Also, Keyshaun Langley is sixth in the SoCon, hitting 42.5 percent of his 3-point tries. That includes one of the two he shot against the Bears.