UNC Greensboro hosts Furman to cap four-game homestand

The UNC Greensboro basketball team, riding a five-game winning streak and currently in possession of first place in the Southern Conference, completes a four-game homestand on Sunday with Furman, a team hot on its heels in the league standings. The game at the Greensboro Coliseum starts at 3 p.m.

AT THE TOP: UNCG (14-8, 8-1 SoCon) is now in first place by itself in the SoCon. Wofford shot 62% in the first half against Samford to build a 16-point halftime lead, then fought off a second-half comeback to defeat the Bulldogs, 85-77, and knock them out of the first-place tie. Wofford's victory came 17 days after Samford beat the Terriers by 25.

ON A ROLL: Within the five-game winning streak, UNCG claimed an 88-80 overtime victory over Furman on Jan. 14, thanks in part to 24 points from guard Keyshaun Langley. The Spartans erased a 13-point deficit in the second half en route to the win.

THE SERIES: Sunday's game will be the 44th meeting between the schools. UNCG holds a 23-20 series lead. The Spartans have won the past two and three of the past four, but Furman came to Greensboro last season and took a 58-54 victory.

OMEN? When UNCG leads at halftime, its record is 14-4. When the Spartans trail at the break, they're 0-4.

POTENT PALADINS: Furman is 12th in the nation with an average of 82.8 points per game. Inside the SoCon, the Paladins are tops at 83 points a game. Over the first nine conference games, Furman has averaged 15.1 assists per game to lead the league, and is second in field goal percentage (47.0%), 3-point field goal percentage (35.8%), and free throw percentage (77.5%). In addition, its 6-1 record over its last seven games includes 83.1% free throw shooting and 19.3 free throws per game.

COACHSPEAK: UNCG Coach Mike Jones -- "I think at this point in the season, teams are either getting better or they're getting worse in all of their areas. And so for us, offensively, defensively, transition, rebounding, all of those areas, we're not where we want to be, and we want to continue to get better. Our goal is not to be first in the league in defense. Our goal is to be first in the country in defense. Our goal is not to be tops in the league in rebounding. Our goal is to be tops in the country in rebounding. So, there's a lot of room to grow in all of those areas, and so we've got to keep fighting to do those things."