UNC Greensboro opens four-game home stand by beating The Citadel

No long bus rides and no late night returns home for UNC Greensboro for the next week.

The Spartans have a four-game home stand, and it got off to a good start on Thursday with a 70-60 victory over The Citadel. Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference), who won their third straight game. The victory helped UNCG stay on the heels of first-place Samford, which hosts fourth-place Western Carolina on Saturday.

UNCG never trailed. It ran up a 30-9 lead with 4:49 left in the first half after a jumper by Keondre Kennedy. The Citadel (7-12, 2-5 SoCon) got two free throws from Madison Durr with five seconds left before the break to cut the deficit to 38-22. It's the 16th time this season that UNCG has held a halftime leadl.

The lead grew to 24 points on multiple occasions, including a 66-42 edge after a Daunte Treacy jumper in the paint with 5:20 left. The Bulldogs cut the gap to 68-60 on a 3-pointer from Jackson Price with 23 seconds to play, but Treacy hit a pair of free throws to set the final margin.

Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans. Kennedy scored 11 points and Treacy got 10. Madison Durr the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Mercer (7-12, 2-5 SoCon) visits UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday. The Bears have won their last two games to emerge from a five-game losing streak.

The next three opponents for UNCG -- Mercer, VMI and Furman -- have a combined SoCon record of 7-14. Furman, which comes in next Sunday, has five of those victories and is lurking in third place, one game behind the Spartans. Furman is at Wofford on Saturday.

VMI is winless in conference play entering the weekend and hosts The Citadel on Saturday.

Towson 79, N. Carolina A&T 67: Nygal Russell scored 18 points as Towson snapped North Carolina A&T's three-game winning streak in the Colonial Athletic Association and took a 79-67 victory on Thursday night.

Kam Woods matched Towson's opening basket at 19:06, but the Aggies never led and were down 21-9 after Sekou Sylla hit a jumper in the paint with 11:55 left in the first half. A 3-pointer by Woods narrowed the gap to 26-20 with 7:59 to go, and his next 3 brought the deficit down to 38-35 at 1:19. Ryan Conway scored for the Tigers (13-7, 5-2 CAA) with 18 seconds left to give them a 40-35 lead.

Six times in the first 10 minutes of the second half, A&T cut Towson's lead to four, the last time at 57-53 on a Austin Johnson dunk withj 10:57 to play. Towson responded to that surge with a 9-0 run and eventually built a 19-point lead.

Woods, who played all 40 minutes, led A&T (9-12, 4-4 CAA) with 29 points, the eighth time he's scored at least 20 points in a game.

The Aggies, now in seventh place in the CAA, travel to William & Mary (8-12, 3-4 CAA) on Saturday. The Tribe, which has lost its last two games, is tied for ninth in the league standings and a half-game behind A&T. In their third game in six days, William & Mary suffered an 80-53 loss at Delaware on Thursday.