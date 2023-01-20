 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNC Greensboro opens four-game home stand by beating The Citadel

No long bus rides and no late night returns home for UNC Greensboro for the next week.

The Spartans have a four-game home stand, and it got off to a good start on Thursday with a 70-60 victory over The Citadel. Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference), who won their third straight game. The victory helped UNCG stay on the heels of first-place Samford, which hosts fourth-place Western Carolina on Saturday.

UNCG never trailed. It ran up a 30-9 lead with 4:49 left in the first half after a jumper by Keondre Kennedy. The Citadel (7-12, 2-5 SoCon) got two free throws from Madison Durr with five seconds left before the break to cut the deficit to 38-22. It's the 16th time this season that UNCG has held a halftime leadl.

The lead grew to 24 points on multiple occasions, including a 66-42 edge after a Daunte Treacy jumper in the paint with 5:20 left. The Bulldogs cut the gap to 68-60 on a 3-pointer from Jackson Price with 23 seconds to play, but Treacy hit a pair of free throws to set the final margin.

Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans. Kennedy scored 11 points and Treacy got 10. Madison Durr the Bulldogs with 14 points. 

Mercer (7-12, 2-5 SoCon) visits UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday. The Bears have won their last two games to emerge from a five-game losing streak. 

The next three opponents for UNCG -- Mercer, VMI and Furman -- have a combined SoCon record of 7-14. Furman, which comes in next Sunday, has five of those victories and is lurking in third place, one game behind the Spartans. Furman is at Wofford on Saturday.

VMI is winless in conference play entering the weekend and hosts The Citadel on Saturday.

Towson 79, N. Carolina A&T 67: Nygal Russell scored 18 points as Towson snapped North Carolina A&T's three-game winning streak in the Colonial Athletic Association and took a 79-67 victory on Thursday night.

Kam Woods matched Towson's opening basket at 19:06, but the Aggies never led and were down 21-9 after Sekou Sylla hit a jumper in the paint with 11:55 left in the first half. A 3-pointer by Woods narrowed the gap to 26-20 with 7:59 to go, and his next 3 brought the deficit down to 38-35 at 1:19. Ryan Conway scored for the Tigers (13-7, 5-2 CAA) with 18 seconds left to give them a 40-35 lead.

Six times in the first 10 minutes of the second half, A&T cut Towson's lead to four, the last time at 57-53 on a Austin Johnson dunk withj 10:57 to play. Towson responded to that surge with a 9-0 run and eventually built a 19-point lead.

Woods, who played all 40 minutes, led A&T (9-12, 4-4 CAA) with 29 points, the eighth time he's scored at least 20 points in a game. 

The Aggies, now in seventh place in the CAA, travel to William & Mary (8-12, 3-4 CAA) on Saturday. The Tribe, which has lost its last two games, is tied for ninth in the league standings and a half-game behind A&T. In their third game in six days, William & Mary suffered an 80-53 loss at Delaware on Thursday.

UNCG beats Furman 88-80 in OT

UNCG beats Furman 88-80 in OT

Led by Keyshaun Langley's 24 points, the UNC Greensboro Spartans defeated the Furman Paladins 88-80 in overtime. The Spartans moved to 11-8 with the win and the Paladins fell to 13-6.

Wake Forest closes out ACC weekend at Boston College

Wake Forest closes out ACC weekend at Boston College

Once again, Wake Forest brings up the rear of the ACC schedule. After the Demon Deacons had a 9 p.m. tipoff against Florida State on Wednesday, they'll have the conference's last game of the day on Saturday when they play at Boston College with an 8 p.m. tipoff. It's the last of seven ACC games.

LaVine scores 30 points as Bulls thwart Pistons in Paris

LaVine scores 30 points as Bulls thwart Pistons in Paris

PARIS — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday.

