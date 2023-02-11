UNC Greensboro plays Wofford on Sunday as the back end of a two-game home stand with the mission of keeping pace with Samford and Furman in the regular-season race in the Southern Conference. Tipoff is 3 p.m.

THE STANDINGS

Furman, which beat Western Carolina, and Samford, which defeated The Citadel, both climbed to 12-2 in the SoCon standings by winning on Saturday. UNCG is 11-2 with an overall record of 17-9.

THE SERIES

Wofford leads the series, 31-20, with both teams having spilt the two games between them in the previous three seasons. The Spartans beat the Terriers 73-64 on Dec. 31, 2022.

LAST TIME OUT

UNCG posted some impressive numbers in last week’s 91-65 victory over ETSU. It marked the 12th time the Spartans had won by double figures and the third straight game which they won by 20 points or more. In all, UNCG has won five games this season by at least 20 points.

TOUGH TIMES FOR TERRIERS

Wofford is on a three-game losing streak, the latest being a 95-91 loss to Western Carolina in double overtime.

WHAT’S AHEAD

Two of UNCG’s last three games are on the road, and one of them might determine how it will be seeded in the SoCon tournament. The Spartans play at Samford on Wednesday, then travel to Chattanooga on Feb. 18. They return to the Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 22 to play Western Carolina.