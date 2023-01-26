UNCG beats VMI, 62-50, earns first-place tie in SoCon

First place in the Southern Conference now has co-occupants, and UNC Greensboro laid claim to its share on Wednesday night by beating VMI, 62-50.

The tie for the top spot resulted from Samford losing to Furman, 91-84, in overtime Both Samford and UNCG (15-8) are 8-1 as the teams head into the second half of league play.

UNCG hosts Furman on Sunday at 3 p.m. to conclude the four-game homestand. The Spartans beat the Paladins on the road in overtime two weeks ago. Entering the weekend, Furman is a game behind Samford and UNCG.

At the other end of the standings, VMI (5-17) is still looking for its first SoCon victory after nine losses. The Keydets also lost their 11th straight game, and their 10th straight in the series with the Spartans. But UNCG Coach Mike Jones said their record didn't preclude them from putting up a fight after it looked like they were out of it in the first half.

"They came up with a really good game plan. They have some good coaches," Jones said. "And so they had a plan in order to beat us and fortunately for us, that plan didn't work."

And once again, the UNCG bench contributed to the victory, outscoring the VMI bench 18-2.

"We're not a team that relies on one or two guys to do it every night," Jones said. "We'd like certain guys to be our primary scorers or our primary rebounders, but we are a deep team and depth can be positive or negative. And we've chosen to make it a positive this year."

The Keydets managed just six 3-pointers in 30 tries and shot only 32 percent for the game. The 3-pointers weren’t falling for UNCG, either. The Spartans hit six out of 29, five of them in the first half. But the defense kicked in and forced 19 VMI turnovers.

The Spartans put the Keydets in a hole from the beginning and built a 28-10 lead with 2:17 left before the break on a Dante Treacy jumper following a turnover. VMI cut it down to 28-16 on two free throws by Asher Woods with 29 seconds left.

VMI crept back into the game in the second half, cutting the gap to 42-40 on a pull-up 3-pointer by Tony Felder with 9:10 to go. Keyshaun Langley answered with a step-back 3-pointer to stem the rally. UNCG ran its lead out to 12 in the final 90 seconds.

"They're a scrappy team. They fought back," Jones said. "As much as we made a run, they made a run and they were able to cut into the lead before halftime, and coming out in the second half, they were able to cut into the lead further and then we were able to stabilize things."

Treacy and Langley had 14 apiece for UNCG, and Bas Leyte added 12. Felder led VMI with 15, and Rickey Bradley had 10.

The second-half conference run for UNCG launches with a big test at the Greensboro Coliseum, but Jones isn't building the Furman game to be anything other than the next game on the schedule.

"We just finished the ninth game of our 18-game league schedule, so a lot can happen between now and the 18th game," Jones said. "We're in a good position right now, but, you know, that can change unless we continue to work as a team to get better each and every day in the areas that we need to get better. It's just the halfway point. That's about it."