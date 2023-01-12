 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG beats VMI behind career-high 25 from Langley

LEXINGTON, Va. — Keyshaun Langley scored a career-high 25 points to lead UNC Greensboro to a 72-57 victory over VMI in Southern Conference action on Wednesday night.

Langley, a High Point native whose father played at UNCG, hit 10 of his 13 field goal attempts, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range for the Spartans (10-8, 4-1 Southern Conference). His previous high was 21 points, which he achieved against Elon in his sophomore season, and against Chattanooga last year.

Bas Leyte scored 14 points and collected seven rebounds for UNCG. Keondre Kennedy added 12 points and six rebounds.

The victory marked UNCG's best start in the conference since the 2018-2019 season. It also left them tied with Furman for second place in the league behind front-runner Samford, which defeated the Spartans last Saturday and raised their conference record to 5-0 by beating Wofford on Wednesday.

Furman, which beat Mercer on the road on Wednesday, hosts UNCG on Saturday.

Asher Woods led the Keydets (5-13, 0-5) with 14 points. Rickey Bradley Jr. and Tyler Houser had 13 apiece for VMI, which lost its seventh game in a row.

