UNC Greensboro brought home some honors from the Southern Conference this week, but the ultimate prize awaits them beginning on Saturday in Asheville.

The third-seeded Spartans (20-10, 14-4 SoCon) open play in the SoCon men's tournament against No. 6 Wofford on Saturday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Leading them from the bench will be Mike Jones, the second-year coach who was named conference coach of the year.

Jones helped lift UNCG from its 17-15 performance in the 2021-22 season, which included a 9-9 mark in the conference. The Spartans were tied for first in the conference for most of this season and met the preseason prediction in the coaches' poll of a third-place finish. During this season, Jones picked up his 200th career victory.

Under Jones, the Spartans are leading the conference in field goal percentage defense, rebound margin, rebounds per game and scoring defense.

This season, the Spartans achieved their sixth 20-win season in their past seven. This was the first 20-win season under Jones, and the sixth time in Jones' career that he has reached 20 or more victories in a season.

Kobe Langley was named by the league's coaches as the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, the fifth time in six years that a Spartan has brought home that award. Isaiah Miller received it three times and James Dickey won it in the 2017-18 season.

Langley is leading the conference in assist/turnover ratio and is second in steals and steals per game. He's also fifth in the conference in assists.

Keyshaun Langley was selected for the Coaches and Media All-SoCon first teams. Keyshaun was named to the 2019-20 Coaches & Media All-Freshman teams. He's leading the team in scoring, averaging 14.7 points per game, which is 11th in the conference. His 57 steals and 1.8 steals per game lead the conference and team, just surpassing his brother., Kobe. His .429 3-point field goal percentage and 90 3-point field goals made are third in the conference, which both also lead the team. Keyshaun Langley scored a career-high 28 points in the Spartans' 20th win of the season, a 71-52 win over Western Carolina.

Also, Keondre Kennedy was named to the Coaches All-SoCon third team after transferring to UNCG following after four years at UMBC. Kennedy has achieved career numbers in free throws (69), offensive rebounds (32), defensive rebounds (147), total rebounds (179), rebounds per game (6.17), steals (29), and blocks (18). He has also collected four double-doubles this season, the first of which came on Nov. 7, 2022, against Johnson & Wales with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Kennedy reached the 1,000-career point milestone this season, during the first half of an 88-80 overtime victory against Furman on Jan. 14 in Greenville, S.C. He's leading the team with a .821 free throw percentage, 0.6 blocked shots per game.

Kennedy is second on the team with 13.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, .392 3-point field goal percentage, 60 3-point field goals made and 5.1 defensive rebounds per game. In the conference, he's fifth in defensive rebounds per game, seventh in free throw percentage and 3-point field goals made, eighth in 3-point field goal percentage, and 10th in rebounds per game and blocked shots per game.

Going into the tournament, Kennedy has totaled 22 games this season with double figure points as well as four games with double figure rebounds.

UNCG scored 90 or more points five times this season, going 5-0 in those games. The Spartans also scored 120 points versus Warren Wilson on December 18, which is a Division I record for the school.