BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UNC Greensboro lost the grip on its share of first place in the Southern Conference after a second-half lead over Samford slipped through its hands.

The Spartans fell 83-71 on Wednesday, helping to break up the logjam atop the league. With Furman's loss to The Citadel, Samford (19-9, 13-2 SoCon) now has sole possession of first place. UNCG (18-10, 12-3 SoCon) and the Paladins are tied for second.

Coach Mike Jones had warned the Spartans in previous games that they need to hold onto big leads, but, against the Bulldogs, the big lead evaporated over the final 10 minutes.

With a 29-26 halftime lead, UNCG grew its advantage to 50-38 on a jumper by Daunte Treacy with 11:30 to play. The Spartans were still up 53-43 after a 3-pointer by Keyshaun Langley with 10:31 remaining. From there, Samford began to chip away at the deficit until a 3-pointer by Jermaine Marshall with 6:02 to go tied the score at 63, igniting a 14-2 run that settled the game.

Keondre Kennedy led UNCG with 18 points. Langley got 17, while Donovan Atwell added 11. Mohammed Abdulsalam grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

UNCG hit 13 3-pointers in 33 attempts, the seventh game in double-digits, and it also outscored the Samford bench 20-11. On the other hand, the Spartans shot 31% in the second half, compared to 57% for Samford.

The SoCon road swing continues on Saturday when the Spartans play Chattanooga at noon.