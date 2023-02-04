When UNC Greensboro claimed a nine-point halftime lead against The Citadel on Saturday, Coach Mike Jones wouldn't let his team take its foot off the accelerator.

On Jan. 19, the Spartans rushed to a 30-9 first-half lead and ran the edge up to 24 before a late rally cut the margin to eight before UNCG escaped with a 70-60 victory. This time, Jones' team left little doubt and grabbed a 79-59 win in Charleston, S.C.

"We talked at halftime about the fact that we were in a similiar situation with Citadel at home where we had a lead and let them come back," Jones said. "I thought the guys were determined to build on the lead we built in the first half mainly by taking our defense up another level."

The defense did its part. UNCG (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) limited the Bulldogs to 9-of-23 shooting in the second half. At the other end, the Spartans shot 52 percent for the half and just under that figure for the game.

"Even when we are not scoring the way we want to, we can still build on a lead if we don't let the other team score," Jones said. "That's what we did to start the second half."

It took three minutes for The Citadel to score in the second half. By then, a jumper by Keyshaun Langley had already built a 45-29 lead with 18:05 to go. Unlike the previous game, the Bulldogs (9-16, 4-8 SoCon) were no closer than 17 points the rest of the half.

The victory capped a two-game excursion in which UNCG beat Mercer on Thursday before taking care of the Bulldogs. The Spartans took temporary possession of first place before Samford beat ETSU to create a two-way tie for the top. Furman had the late game against Wofford, with an opportunity to regain a share of the top spot.

"I like how the guys have been able to respond to these two games on the road," Jones said. "Our defense and rebounding both took a nice jump, which is what we have to do this month."

Keyshaun Langley led five players in double figures with a game-high 19 points. Keondre Kennedy added 18 and reserve Joryam Salzanou scored a career-high 14 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Bas Leyte scored 10 as well.

Reserve David Maynard led The Citadel with 19 points.

UNCG, now 6-0 in SoCon road games, won by double figures for the 11th time this season. It's also second game in a row in which the Spartans have won by 20, and the fifth such game this season. They'll host ETSU on Tuesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.