UNCG freshman Cain stars in loss to Mercer
Freshman Khalis Cain delivered the first double-double of her UNCG career on Saturday, scoring 13 points  with 14 rebounds in a 73-58 loss to visiting Mercer.

Cain tied a game-high in in points, while her rebound total set a new personal high.

UNCG fell to 2-10 overall and 0-3 in Southern Conference play. Mercer improved to 8-4 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Senior Rhianna Council finished with 10 points, a career high. Council went 4-for-5 from the floor and added a block and two rebounds

Turnovers proved to be one of the deciding figures. The Spartans forced nine Mercer turnovers, while the Bears scored 25 of their 73 points off of UNCG's 20 turnovers

Next, UNCG hits the road for the first time in the conference season, facing off with ETSU on Jan. 22 and 24. They will be the Spartans' first road games since losing to Tennessee on Dec. 20.

