UNCG, Furman square off in SoCon matchup

UNC Greensboro and Furman, tied for second place in the Southern Conference, meet in a Saturday contest in Greenville, S.C. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

THE SERIES: UNCG and Furman are meeting for the 43rd time, with the Spartans leading the series 22-20. The schools have split the regular season home-and-home series in each of the past four seasons. Furman took a victory in Greensboro last year, before the Spartans took a 58-56 win on Feb. 5, 2022.

THE STANDINGS: Samford leads the SoCon standings at 5-0, followed by Furman and UNCG, with Chattanooga, Western Carolina and East Tennessee State next at 3-2. Samford hosts Chattanooga on Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT: Keyshaun Langley scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Spartans to a 72-57 victory over last-place VMI on Wednesday night. The victory marked UNCG's best start in SoCon play since the 2018-19 season. Furman took an 84-66 road win over Mercer behind a career-high 25 points from Marcus Foster, who went 6-for-7 from 3-point range.

AMONG THE BEST: Furman has one of the top offenses in the nation. It is third in effective field goal percentage, fifth in assists per game, 11th in 3-point baskets per game, and 11th in field goal percentage. Furman's 82.1 points per game is 21st in the country and leads the SoCon. UNCG leads the conference in fewest points allowed at 64.1 per game.