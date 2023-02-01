 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG hits road for SoCon game against Mercer

Sharing first place with two other teams, UNC Greensboro makes a two-game trip with hopes of staying near the top of the Southern Conference standings. The first game is against Mercer on Thursday at 7 p.m.

THE STANDINGS: UNCG is at 8-2, along with Furman and Samford entering Wednesday night's action. Samford was at Western Carolina and the Paladins, who beat the Spartans on Sunday, were hosting Chattanooga.

THE SERIES: The Spartans have won 12 of the 21 games in the series with Mercer. On Jan. 21, UNCG beat Mercer 59-48 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Mercer won last year's game, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the matchup.

CAREER DAY: Mohammed Abdulsalam scored a career-high 23 points in Sunday's loss to Furman. He went 9-for-10 from the field and contributed to an effort that gave UNCG a 42-28 scoring advantage in the paint.

CHARTIN' THE SPARTANS: UNCG is leading the SoCon in field goal percentage defense (40.0), scoring defense (63.5), 3-point percentage defense (30.5) and turnover margin (2.2). Also, the Spartans are outscoring opponents, 69.9-63.5, and outrebounding them as well, 36.2-34.5.

SHOWING MERCER: The Bears face UNCG after back-to-back wins against ETSU, 71-67, and The Citadel 74-65. They've won four of their past five games, and are outscoring opponents 70.3-68.3. Jayln McCreary is leading the Bears with 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while Kamar Robertson is averaging 12.0 points per game.

