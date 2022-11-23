UNCG holds off UMBC, wins first home game of season

Keondre Kennedy scored a season-high 24 points, and UNC Greensboro held off UMBC 76-72 on Tuesday night to win its first home game of the season.

Kennedy scored seven straight points for the Spartans (2-2) on a 3-pointer, a dunk and two free throws, extending a first-half lead to 31-15. The Retrievers (3-3) scored nine straight points in response and added an 8-4 run to end the half and cut the gap to 35-32.

UNCG re-established a double-digit lead in the second half, thanks to an 11-3 burst that stretched the lead to 46-35. UMBC staged another rally, and a 3-point basket by Colton Lawrence trimmed the Spartans' lead to 54-53.

Yet another UNCG run extended its lead to 72-63 after back-to-back dunks from Bas Leyte and Mikeal Brown-Jones. UMBC's Matteo Picarelli of UMBC dropped his fifth 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to play, but Kennedy sealed the game with two free throws.

Brown-Jones had 18 for UNCG. Lawrence had a game-high 21 to lead the Retrievers.

The Spartans will play three games in the Northern Classic in Montreal beginning with Montana State on Friday. They'll play Hofstra on Saturday and Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.