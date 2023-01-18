UNCG keeps eye on first place in SoCon as The Citadel visits

Still in pursuit of first-place Samford, UNC Greensboro(11-8, 5-1 SoCon) looks to keep pace in the Southern Conference when it hosts The Citadel on Thursday.

THE GAMES AHEAD: UNCG plays just its third SoCon home game in facing the Bulldogs at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans have already played four conference road games and won them all. Of the 12 remaining conference games, seven are at home, including four in a row starting with The Citadel. After Thursday come games against Mercer on Saturday, VMI on Wednesday and Furman one week from Sunday.

WHEN LAST UNCG PLAYED: Tied with Furman for second place entering their game last Saturday, the Spartans took an 88-80 overtime victory. Five players scored in double figures, the fifth time during the season that UNCG had at least four players score 10 points or more. Keyshaun Kennedy led with 24 points. Keondre Kennedy scored 17 points and Mikeal Brown-Jones had 15 points. Bas Leyte and Mohammed Abdulsalam had 14 an 11 points, respectively. Keondre Kennedy reached 1,007 points for his career milestone. Furman's Jalen Slawson hit a free throw in the first 20 seconds of overtime for a 78-77 lead. UNCG responded with an 11-2 run, to settle the contest.

HISTORY OF THE SERIES: The Spartans have won 34 of the 44 games in the series dating to January 1980, according to The Citadel, and that includes a 3-17 record playing in Greensboro and a 5-31 conference mark. The Bulldogs won 81-63 on Jan. 5, 1980. In their last meeting on Feb. 10, 2022, the Spartans took an 86-66 victory at home.

COACHSPEAK: According to UNCG coach Mike Jones after the Furman game: "We are just looking to build momentum with the four-game home stand. We talk about stacking days and we just want to get better the next day when we take the floor in practice and keep building. We want to celebrate this one tonight, but when it's time to get back to work, we have to continue to get better."