The three-way tie for first place in Southern Conference men's basketball will be broken on Wednesday, and UNC Greensboro hopes to benefit from the change as it faces co-leader Samford on the road in a key showdown. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

THE STANDINGS: UNCG, Furman and Samford all have 12-2 records in SoCon play coming into the week. The Paladins are listed as No. 1 in the standings, apparently based on their 21-9 record. Both the Spartans and the Bulldogs have 18-9 overall records. Each team is on a four-game winning streak.

ROAD TEST: The Spartans are putting a six-game road winning streak on the line at Samford. On the other hand, Samford hasn't lost in its seven home SoCon games. It is also on a three-game winning streak in the series, including a 70-68 victory in Greensboro on Jan. 7. On Jan. 16, 2021, UNCG took an 82-70 victory over Samford in Birmingham.

THEIR LAST TIMES OUT: Samford grabbed a 76-70 victory over The Citadel on Saturday. After Samford had built a 15-point second-half lead, The Citadel fought back and narrowed the gap to 72-70 with seven seconds to play. Logan Dye put a stop to the rally by hitting four free throws.

UNCG scored 90 points for the fourth time this season, and went into overtime to take a 97-89 victory over Wofford at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. The Terriers forced the overtime when Corey Tripp hit a 3-pointer. The Spartans settled the matter by outscoring Wofford 16-8 in the overtime period.

SUPERLATIVES: The Spartans continued their 3-point binge against Wofford, hitting 11. It is the sixth game with double-digit three pointers made, and second in a row after UNCG exploded for 15 3s in the victory over ETSU ... The Wofford victory marked the eighth game this season in which at least four Spartans scored in double figures. It was also the fourth game this year in which five or more Spartans had at least 10 points ... Kobe Langley tied his career-best against Wofford with seven assists.