UNCG overcomes shooting woes to beat Mercer

UNC Greensboro couldn't find its shooting touch against Mercer on Saturday, but the Spartans found their defense and their resolve to win the second game of a four-game homestand, taking a 59-48 victory.

The Spartans (13-8, 7-1 SoCon) extended their winning streak to three games, and have won seven of their past eight. UNCG trailed first-place Samford by one game in the Southern Conference standings before Saturday's games. Samford hosted Western Carolina in the last game of the weekend slate.

Mikael Brown-Jones, who led UNCG with 17 points, was the catalyst, scoring all 10 points in a decisive run to deliver the victory, but Coach Mike Jones said he wasn't alone.

"It's never one guy. It's always a team," Jones said. "(Brown-Jones) played well today. He made some timely plays down the stretch, including free throws. But I thought it was a team effort."

Jones also credited his bench, which outscored Mercer's bench 31-18. He made special note of Jalen Breath, who went in when Mohammed Abdulsalam encountered foul trouble. Breath contributed eight points and six rebounds in 12 minutes.

"We got into foul trouble with our bigs and he was able to come into the game and hold it down," Jones said.

The Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon) held a 19-18 lead after a Jalyn McCreary fast-break layup at 7:14 in the first half. UNCG regained the lead on a three-point play by Breath with 7:01 left in the half. While the Spartans never trailed again, Mercer stayed within striking distance and created a little drama in the stretch.

Keondre Kennedy, who scored 10 points, hit a 3-pointer with 14:06 to play, opening up a 39-30 lead. But that was his last basket, and the Bears staged a rally on the strength of a 14-5 run that ended on a turnaround jumper by Shawn Walker Jr. with 6:39 left. It tied the game at 44, but Mercer went cold when it needed a hot hand the most.

Brown-Jones completed a three-point play to break the tie for UNCG, and Mercer countered with a layup by James Glisson III at 3:31. The Bears didn't score again until a Jah Quinones shot at 1:27. A 10-4 run in which Brown-Jones accounted for all the points settled the contest.

The Spartans forced 14 turnovers and held Mercer to 11-of-34 from the field in the second half after an 11-of-20 effort in the first half. The Bears also managed just one 3-point shot for the entire game and hit only three of 11 free throws. McCreary had 11 points to lead Mercer.

The homestand continues on Wednesday when the Spartans host VMI at the Greensboro Coliseum at 7 p.m.