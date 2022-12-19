UNCG records record-setting victory over Warren Wilson

UNC Greensboro set a record for field goals made and nearly eclipsed a school record for most points in a single game in a 120-48 smashing of Warren Wilson on Sunday.

The Spartans (6-6) hit 45 field goals to set one mark for the highest single-game scoring output in the school’s NCAA Division I history. They were one basket short of the school scoring record set against Piedmont Bible College on Dec. 12, 1983.

Keyshaun Langley had a season high 19 points to lead six Spartans in double-figures. Keondre Kennedy added 16 points and a career- and game-high 13 rebounds for the Spartans, who got at least four points from each of their 11 players.

Keyshaun Langley, who had 13 points, and twin brother, Kobe Langley, who scored 11, combined for 24 first-half points as UNCG built a 53-14 halftime lead, also a school record. The lead was built with the help of an 18-0 run in which Warren Wilson (1-12) missed nine straight shots and committed five turnovers.

A 15-0 run in the final five minutes of the first half helped put the game well out of Warren Wilson’s reach.

UNCG, which shot a season-high 66.2 percent, wraps up its non-conference schedule with a contest at Eastern Kentucky. The Spartans then begin Southern Conference play with Western Carolina on Dec. 29 and Wofford two days later.