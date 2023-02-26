Despite a heartbreaking loss in their regular-season finale, UNC Greensboro will be seeded third for the Southern Conference men’s basketball tournament, which starts on Wednesday in Asheville.

The Spartans (20-11, 14-4 SoCon) dropped a 63-62 decision to ETSU on the road on Saturday, but their spot in the standings wasn’t affected.

UNCG are to face sixth-seeded Wofford on Saturday. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Furman is the top seed in the tournament and will play the winner of the Mercer-Citadel matchup on Saturday just ahead of the UNCG-Wofford game.

The semifinals are scheduled for Sunday evening and the title game is set for Monday night.

With the game tied at 39, ETSU used a 14-4 run to open a 10-point lead. The Spartans rallied and cut the gap to 60-59. After a 3-pointer from Jordan King with 27 seconds left. Keondre Kennedy drained his own 3-pointer with 12 seconds left for what would be the final score, UNCG forced a turnover in the backcourt with nine seconds left, but missed a 3-pointer to win the game.

Friday, March 3

Game 1—(8) Mercer vs. (9) The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Game 2—(7) Chattanooga vs. (10) VMI, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Game 3—(1) Furman vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 4—(4) Western Carolina vs. (5) ETSU, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5—(2) Samford vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6—(3) UNCG vs. (6) Wofford, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Game 7—Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8—Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Championship game, 7 p.m.