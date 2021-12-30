UNCG set for SoCon opener

Jones greeted his team Tuesday for the first time in a week. That would have left one day of preparation before the league opener against Western Carolina on Wednesday night in Cullowhee. However, that game was postponed because of Western Carolina’s COVID tests and quarantine requirements.

Jones said his experiences last season amid the pandemic as Radford’s coach could apply to dealing with the weeks ahead.

“I think everybody kind of got used to a different normal last year,” Jones said. “Everybody has to be open-minded about this.”

The Spartans (8-4) played their only three December games on the road, going 1-2. The most-recent outing resulted in a 62-51 victory against Maryland-Baltimore County on Dec. 16. Then last week’s home matchup with Johnson & Wales was canceled as UNCG entered COVID protocols.

Buckingham said he wasn’t one of the UNCG players directly impacted by the protocols. Still, he realizes it might take time for all his teammates to be up to speed.

“Endurance-wise, we have people coming back from being sick,” he said. “I feel like things were coming back good for us before this time off.”