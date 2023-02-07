A stifling man-to-man defense and a sizzling shooting hand in the first half helped UNC Greensboro put a 91-65 beating on East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The Spartans (16-9, 11-2 SoCon) took the victory by frustrating the Buccaneers at their end of the floor and torching them with an incredible 15-for-17 shooting spree to close the opening 20 minutes.

"We're trying to get to the point where we can play to our standards on both sides of the ball for the whole game," UNCG coach Mike Jones said, "The challenge is not doing in spurts where one or the other but both for the whole game, and that's really difficult to do."

ETSU (9-17, 5-8 SoCon) tied the score at 3 on a 3-pointer by Jordan King, the 1,118th straight game in which the Buccaneers have hit a 3. But that was about the last time ETSU was anywhere close to UNCG.

An inside move by Jalen Haynes at 13:34 brought ETSU's deficit down to 13-11. And then, it was essentially over.

The Spartans ran off 11 straight points, the last nine of them on 3s. In fact, of their next seven field goals, six of them were 3-pointers. The last one was a Keondre Kennedy basket that ran the string to nine straight made shots en route to an 11-for-11 tear and a 50-23 halftime lead.

It was the first time UNCG had scored 50 points or more in a first half against a Division I opponent since it posted 53 against Samford on Jan. 27, 2018. The Spartans won that game, 98-82.

In all, UNCG was 19-for-26, or 73.1%, in the opening half. It also hit nine of 13 tries from 3-point range, good for 69.2 percent. The Spartans cooled off in the second half, but they had done enough damage to withstand the cool down, and they shot 55.7% for the game, including 15 of 27 3s for 55.6%.

As for the defensive effort, the Spartans limited the Buccaneers to 10-for-29 shooting and forced seven turnovers. For the game, ETSU shot 40% and committed 11 turnovers.

ETSU scored the first six points of the second half, but a 15-6 Spartan run which included four 3-pointers ended any hopes of a miraculous comeback.

"I thought our guys had great focus out of the locker room. Didn't have it as good at the beginning of the second half," Jones said. "But for the most part, that was as complete a game on both sides of the ball as we've had all year."

Kennedy scored 21 for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley scored 19 and Mikeal Brown-Jones added 11.

Jalen Haynes had a game-high 23 points for the Buccaneers, who have lost six of their last eight games.

UNCG returns to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday for a 3 p.m. matchup against Wofford.