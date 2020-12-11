UNCW women defeat UNCG

The UNC Wilmington women's basketball team outlasted UNCG on Friday, taking a 60-55 victory at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington.

Three Spartans scored in double figures.

Pernilla Sorenson led the Spartans with 15 points, while Tori Powell and Chatori Tyler scored 11 points each.

CeCe Crudup added eight assists and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Sorensen's 15 points beating her previous career-high of 11, set against North Carolina at the start of the year

Tyler and Powell also had three 3-pointers each, with Powell adding three assists and three boards

Crudup's eight assists tied a career high.

UNCW improved to 3-1, while UNCG fell to 0-5.

The Spartans return home for their fourth game in Fleming this season, competing in the "Battle for the Boro" with crosstown rival North Carolina A&T on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Spartans are 13-6 against the Aggies all-time, but lost to A&T last season by a score of 57-48, breaking a streak of 10 straight wins against their Greensboro rival.