Virginia Tech women pummel Appalachian State

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game and went on to score 50 first-half points in an 84-59 rout of Appalachian State on Friday afternoon to improve to 4-0 on the season.

All-ACC performers Aisha Sheppard (19 points) and Northwest Guilford graduate Liz Kitley (game highs of 30 points and 11 rebounds) led the way for the Hokies' 59th consecutive victory over non-conference opposition on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

Cayla King, another Northwest Guilford grad, chipped in with one point and six rebounds.

Appalachian State, which fell to 2-1, was led by Brooke Bigott and Pre Stanley, who scored 17 points each.

The Hokies improved their all-time record against the Mountaineers to 13-2.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a Sunday home game against Gardner-Webb. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Appalachian State will attempt to get back on track on Dec. 11, when it hosts Davidson in Boone.