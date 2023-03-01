Wake Forest’s season is alive and well thanks to Jewell Spear, who did the most damage against Virginia in the first round of the 46th ACC Women’s Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.

Spear’s teammates, however, were pretty darn good as well.

The 12th-seeded Demon Deacons led for most of the game on their way to a 68-57 win over 13th-seeded Virginia. Wake Forest will play again on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. against fifth-seeded Florida State.

Coach Megan Gebbia, making her tournament debut in her first season with the Demon Deacons, said she loved how her team fought through some scoring slumps with its defense.

“We talked about it in the locker room and coming out we needed to execute in order to win the game, and that meant both ends of the floor,” said Gebbia, who watched her team go on a 20-1 run to start the third quarter. “We had been moving toward that in the month of February, and it didn't really turn out to where we saw some wins. But I think we were really focused today, we're able to execute on both ends.”

The Demon Deacons (15-15) are playing for more than just the ACC championship at this point, because a win over the Seminoles would qualify them for the WNIT for the second straight season. The Cavaliers (15-15) are also eligible for the WNIT.

One of the strategies Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton of the Cavaliers turned to was switching defenders on Jewell for most of the game. As many as six different players found themselves shadowing Jewell, who still scored 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting.

“Obviously, she still scored a lot of points,” said Agugua-Hamilton, who like Gebbia is also in her first season in the ACC. “So we didn't really execute the game plan. But that was the strategy and she’s a prolific scorer.”

Elise Williams of the Demon Deacons played 39 minutes and scored 16 points, with three assists and four steals. Olivia Summiel added nine points and Demeara Hinds had eight points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and a blocked shot.

Alexandria Scruggs added nine points and four rebounds and her basket with less than two minutes to go kept the Cavaliers at bay.

Spear said when she sees a variety of players guarding her, it’s all about continuing to move.

“Coach always says just keep cutting through the contact,” she said. “Whether I’m cutting backdoor or if I’m getting teammates open, just continue to be aggressive.”

The Cavaliers, despite suffering through the 20-1 run to start the second half, kept the game close and with 2:07 left the Demon Deacons were clinging to a 62-57 lead. Gebbia said her team was a little out of sync on the next offensive set, so she called timeout.

On the first play after the timeout, they worked the ball low to Scruggs, who made a layup to give the Demon Deacons breathing room.

“We know (Scruggs) can do a good job on the block there, and she's one that will go for it and is not afraid to take that shot,” Gebbia said. “Because they were so focused on Jewel and not allowing Elise to penetrate, I felt like it was the right thing to run at that time in the game.”

Opponents are constantly trying to get into Jewell’s head because of her ability to score on the inside or the outside. She said it’s just a matter of not getting frustrated.

“My teammates and my coaches always are in my ear trying to help me out no matter if I'm getting grabbed, hit, whatever, and it's just a mental mindset,” she said. “I think like Coach has been preaching, you have to continuously run the offense and you'll get things.”

Wake Forest lost to Florida State 61-60 on Feb. 23 at Joel Coliseum, but will now have a re-match with the winner going to the quarterfinals on Friday.

“They're a tough team to play,” Gebbia said. “They put a lot of pressure on your defense. And I thought last time we played them, we played our defense fairly well, but we fouled like crazy and put them in the free-throw line. We know if we want to win, we've got to keep our hands off people and allow help to be there and then box out.”

Notes: Late in the first half, guard Kaia Harrison was injured in a fall and had to be helped to the bench. At halftime, while the teams went to the locker room, she had to be helped off the bench. Harrison did not return to the game. Harrison came back to the bench for the second half…. Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, a daughter of former Wake Forest center Ralph Kitley, was the winner of ACC’s Kay Yow Award for women’s basketball. Kitley is from nearby Summerfield and has been the ACC player of the year the past two seasons…. Brian Robinson, the head coach of the Bishop McGuinness girls’ team that is still alive for state championship, was in the crowd for the game. There were about 800 or so fans on hand for the tournament opener.