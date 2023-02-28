Wake Forest begins the ACC women's basketball tournament in an all-too-familiar position with the goal of capturing some of the magic of previous outings and moving further through the brackets

The 12th-seeded Demon Deacons (14-15) raise the curtain on the 2023 tournament on Wednesday with a 1 p.m. showdown with 13th-seeded Virginia (15-14). Following the opener at the Greensboro Coliseum, 10th-seeded Clemson faces 15th-seeded Pitt at 3:30 p.m. The first day concludes with a 6:30 p.m. matchup between No. 11 Boston College and No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Winners of Wednesday's game advance to the second round on Thursday. The Wake-Virginia winner plays fifth-seeded Florida State on Thursday. North Carolina, the seventh seed, awaits the Clemson-Pitt winner, and ninth-seeded Miami faces the BC-Georgia Tech winner. The lone game on Thursday that doesn't involve first-round participants has No. 8 NC State playing No. 9 Syracuse.

The tournament's top four seeds have the double-bye and open play on Friday. Notre Dame is the top-seed, following by Duke, Virginia Tech and Louisville, the team Wake Forest could face if it could win its first two games.

Wake Forest enters this year's tournament much like it started the 2022 event -- the higher-ranked team and facing the Cavaliers.

Last year against Virginia in the first round, Spear scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-point baskets and leading a 14-2 run to take the Demon Deacons to a 61-53 victory. Georgia Tech stopped Wake Forest 61-53 in the second round.

In 2021, Jewel Spear scored a season-high 29 points, setting a record in the process with seven 3-point baskets to lead her team to a victory over North Carolina in a second-round game. The Demon Deacons fell to Louisville in the tournament quarterfinals. Wake Forest also beat North Carolina in a first-round tournament game in 2020.

The Cavaliers received the No. 13 seed by virtue of owning the tiebreaker over Georgia Tech after a December victory over the Yellow Jackets. Both teams finished the ACC regular-season at 4-14.

Entering the tournament, UVA has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 11 games. In their last game, the Cavaliers had only six players on hand to face the Hurricanes and lost the game, 85-74.

The Wake Forest-Virginia game also features two first-year coaches. Megan Gebbia is leading the Demon Deacons, while Amaka Agugua-Hamilton coaches the Cavaliers.

Virginia has won 70 of the 79 games in the series with Wake Forest, including a 72-52 triumph in November. Also, the Cavaliers have won six of the eight tournament games between the two. But Wake Forest has won the last two encounters

Virginia Tech is the highest ranked team in the field, placing eight in the latest poll from The Associated Press. The team's appearance on Friday marks another homecoming for Elizabeth Kitley, the Summerfield native. The daughter of former Wake Forest player Ralph Kitley recorded two double-doubles, both in wins last week over North Carolina and Georgia Tech. Against then-No. 22 North Carolina, she led all scorers with 21 points, which helped her set a school record. Kitley also hit the game-winning shot as time expired, completing a 10-point comeback victory in Chapel Hill.

The Hokies have won eight straight games heading into the ACC tournament.

Notre Dame is at No. 10 in the poll after beating Louisville in the regular-season finale.

Duke fell two spots in the AP poll to No. 13 following the loss to North Carolina in Durham. The Tar Heels climbed four spots in the poll to No. 18.