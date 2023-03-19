Jack Nunge and Adam Kunkel were the catalysts for a big first half, and Xavier survived scoring troubles down the stretch to defeat Pittsburgh 83-74 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional, taking the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference school out of March Madness in the process.

Nunge scored 18 points before fouling out and Kunkel added 15 built on a sizzling first-half performance from 3-point range to lead six Musketeers in double figures. Xavier (27-9) advances to the Sweet 16 in Kansas City, where it will play Texas on Thursday.

For Xavier, it was a chance to capture some magic like they did in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2012, when they were a 10 seed and defeated Notre Dame and Lehigh to advance to the Sweet 16. The Musketeers won their 30th game in the NCAA tournament.

"Moments like these are what all those extra shots, extra workouts that you get in throughout the summer," said Nunge, who transferred to Xavier from Iowa to be closer to his family. His father, an emergency medical specialist, died in November 2020.

Pitt (24-12) was in its first NCAA tournament under head coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers were hoping to get their postseason tournament record to .500 with a 27th win. Capel was hoping for a seventh win in the NCAA tournament against three losses. Instead, his is the latest ACC school to get bounced from the field. Miami was left to carry the conference banner in a second-round game against Indiana on Sunday night.

"A group of winners," Capel said of his Panthers. "A group that's unbelievably connected, and guys that came in and believed in themselves, believed in each other and believed in our program."

Kunkel took command just 50 seconds into the action, hitting a 3-pointer to push Xavier to an early 5-0 lead. He didn't hit his next 3 until the 6:53 mark, but by then, the Musketeers had run up a 37-24 advantage. Kunkel hit three more 3's over the next five minutes, and the last one at 1:25 gave Xavier its biggest lead of the half at 48-29.

Pitt took a 15-14 lead after Nike Sibande scored his only basket of the half on a driving layup with 13:15 remaining in the half. Xavier went on a 14-3 run in response to open up a 10-point edge.

The Panthers found themselves in the hole because they shot 12-for-30, including 3-for-9 from 3-point range. The Musketeers were 19-for-38; Kunkel missed just one of his six 3-point tries, and with Nunge, a 7-footer, asserting himself in the interior, his 6-for-10 performance helped Xavier take a 48-34 halftime lead.

"They played terrific basketball, especially in the first half. They really shot it well," Capel said. "They were very connected offensively, and they were able to get a lead going to halftime and had a lot of momentum."

Pitt tightened its defense on Kunkel in the second half, and he missed the two 3s he tried in the last 20 minutes. It wasn't until the two-minute mark that the Panthers made it interesting. After Jamarius Burton, who played at Independence High School in Charlotte, missed a 3-point attempt, Pitt got the offensive rebound, leading to Greg Elliott's 3-pointer at 1:45, cutting the deficit to 76-68 with 1:45 to go.

It also helped Pitt that Xavier went the final 7:22 without a field goal. Souley Boum's driving layup pushed the Xavier lead to 74-54, but the Musketeers added to the drama by hitting just eight of their 14 free throws in the stretch. Desmond Claude became a target of the Pitt defense, and he went 4-of-9 at the line.

"We wanted to come out and gradually chip away," said Capel, referring to Pitt's mission in the second half. "Obviously, we needed to play better defense and especially guard the 3-point line. When we were down 20, the same thing. Keep fighting, stay together, be who we've been all year."

Xavier Coach Sean Miller made note of Pittsburgh's resolve to stay in the game.

"They did have fight. We knew that," Miller said. "We talked a lot about it. Again, I thought we did a really good job, at least on our end, maybe the best that we could do, of trying to defend the 3-point line.

"You know, they're such a great shooting team that if you have the ability to make that more difficult, and for most of the game, we did," Miller said. "They got going at the end a little bit, but six for 20 from three, that's to our benefit. These guys did a great job."

Kunkel was into the moment because it was one he had been waiting for.

"I used to dream of these moments as a kid," he said. "This is why we all came to Xavier. We knew Xavier had a winning culture, and it's for moments like this. I couldn't have pictured it better."

Jerome Hunter and Souley Boum had 14 apiece for Xavier, Desmond Claude had 11 and Colby Jones chipped in with 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Pitt got 18 points from Blake Hinson. Burton got 16 and Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 11. But the Panthers are done, and Capel about the pain that losing brings in March.

"When you get to this part of the season, it's cruel," he said. "The ending is cruel because you're together, you're doing all these things, and then for everyone except for one team, it comes to an abrupt end. I know our guys are hurting. There is a game that we really wanted to win, and we had a chance, but we just came up short."