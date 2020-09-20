Bears running back Tarik Cohen, an A&T alumnus, earns contract extension

D.J. Reader. Keenan Allen. Now add Tarik Cohen, a former N.C. A&T star, to the list of pro football players who are putting the green in Greensboro.

The Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Cohen worth $17.25 million in new money, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that the deal could total $18.25 million, including $9.533 mllion fully guaranteed with a maximum guarantee of $12.033 mlllion.

Cohen, 25, is in his fourth season with the Bears. The 5-foot-6, 191-pound multipurpose player made the Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro after the 2018 season.

Going into 2020, Cohen had appeared in 48 games with 22 starts, rushing for 1,027 yards on 250 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and five touchdowns while adding 203 receptions for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns. Cohen has thrown two touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score.

Cohen rushed seven times for 41 yards and caught two passes for 6 yards in the Bears' 27-23 win at Detroit in Week 1. The Bears will host the Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday.