Bears running back Tarik Cohen, an A&T alumnus, earns contract extension

D.J. Reader. Keenan Allen. Now add Tarik Cohen, a former N.C. A&T star, to the list of pro football players who are putting the green in Greensboro.
The Bears have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Cohen worth $17.25 million in new money, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.
Chicago is signing RB Tarik Cohen to a three-year extension worth $17.25 million in new money ($5.75M per year) with ability to be worth $18.25M at $6.093M per year, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Deal includes $9.533M fully guaranteed and a $12.033M max guarantee.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020
Schefter reported that the deal could total $18.25 million, including $9.533 mllion fully guaranteed with a maximum guarantee of $12.033 mlllion.
Cohen, 25, is in his fourth season with the Bears. The 5-foot-6, 191-pound multipurpose player made the Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro after the 2018 season.
Going into 2020, Cohen had appeared in 48 games with 22 starts, rushing for 1,027 yards on 250 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and five touchdowns while adding 203 receptions for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns. Cohen has thrown two touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score.
Cohen rushed seven times for 41 yards and caught two passes for 6 yards in the Bears' 27-23 win at Detroit in Week 1. The Bears will host the Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Cohen, from Bunn, received one football scholarship offer coming out of high school. He left A&T as the school's all-time touchdowns leader, the MEAC's all-time rushing leader with more than 5,000 yards and just the 10th FCS player with four 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
Allen, a Northern Guilford High School graduate from Greensboro, this month signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league's second-highest-paid receiver in average money. The deal reportedly was worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed.
And Reader, a nose tackle who played at Grimsley before going to Clemson, signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason after playing his first four seasons with the Houston Texans.