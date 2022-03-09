Ben Bradford steps down as Ragsdale girls basketball coach

Ben Bradford won't be back on the bench for the Ragsdale girls basketball team next season, but he will still be coaching at Ragsdale.

Bradford said in an email Wednesday that he has stepped down as the Tigers' girls coach. He will remain an assistant to head coach Donnie Maness in the Ragsdale baseball program, athletics director Debbie Jones confirmed.

Ragsdale went 109-40 overall and 40-16 in conference play during Bradford's six seasons as head coach, and he guided the program to the HAECO Invitational title in 2018. Each of his basketball teams made the NCHSAA playoffs, and the 2018-19 squad reached the third round in Class 4-A.

Bradford coached his daughters, Brooke and Alyssa, on the basketball court at Ragsdale. Now he's coaching his son Braden, a freshman pitcher and infielder, in baseball with a younger son, Avery, next up in the order.

Bradford's athletics roots are in baseball, the sport he played at VMI and in which he guided Monacan (Va.) High to a state championship before moving to North Carolina.

Ragsdale's search for Bradford's successor as girls basketball coach is under way, Jones said.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

